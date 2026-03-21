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The Herald-News

Joliet Catholic beats De Smet Jesuit in baseball: The Herald-News Friday roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Baseball

Joliet Catholic 10, De Smet Jesuit 8: The Hilltoppers scored five runs in the fourth to seal the deal. Derrick Pomatto (3-for-4, three RBI) and Josh Perez (3-for-4, three RBI) led the effort.

Glenwood 3, Morris 2: Morris managed just two hits on the day.

Plainfield North 10, Collinsville 7: Plainfield North trailed 6-3 before coming from behind to get the win. John Andretich went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs.

Belleville West 5, Joliet West 2: Brayden Myers (3-for-4) and Daniel Lukancic (2-for-3) led Joliet West’s effort.

Joliet Central 8, Bloom 0: Gilberto Garcia struck out seven batters for the Steelmen.

Lemont 2, Naperville North 1: Lemont scored both its runs in the final two innings to complete the comeback. Cannon Madej struck out five batters in 3 2/3 innings.

Seneca 9, Newark 6: Newark scored five runs in the seventh to cut it close, but the Irish still got the win. Cody Clennon (3-for-4, two RBIs) led the effort.

Wilmington 18, Prairie Central 13 (5 inn.): Ryan Kettman (3-for-4, four RBIs, two runs, HR) and Declan Moran (3-for-3, three RBI, three runs) led the Wildcats.

Gardner-South Wilmington 5, Woodland 2: Grady Phillips (1-for-2, RBI) and Case Christensen (1-for-2, RBI) led GSW.

Lockport splits doubleheader in Buster Kelso Classic: The Porters remain in Memphis, Tenn. where they beat Munford 11-0 in five innings but lost to Berryhill 8-6. In the loss, Drew Satunas and David Kundrat both had home runs.

Plainfield East 10, Antioch 7: The Bengals put up 10 hits while Jeremy Stokes hit a three-run home run.

Softball

Blue Island Eisenhower 12, Joliet Central 2 (5 inn.): The Steelmen put up eight hits with Haydn Voss and Jordynn Poke putting up two each.

Lincoln-Way East 12, Plainfield South 0 (5 inn.): The Griffins scored eight runs in the fifth to end the game early. They had 14 hits while Anie Balta slammed a home run. Brett Gentry and Mackenzie Balta combined for a no-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Plainfield Central 8, Naperville North 0: The Wildcats scored six runs in the fifth inning to secure the victory. Kaylynn Howe struck out seven. Ava Zitello (3-for-4, RBI) and Evalyn Prochaska (3-for-4, three RBIs) led the offense.

Providence 4, Romeoville 1 (9 inn.): Carsyn Petrow and Macie Robbins combined to strikeout 15 while Angelina Cole (2-for-4, two RBIs) led the offense.

Boys track and field

Minooka wins SWSC Indoor Meet: Max Smith won the 55 meters in 6.35 seconds. Bolingbrook’s Edmond Ankomah won the 400 at 50.12. Plainfield North’s Thomas Czerwinski won the 3200 in 9:15.19. Plainfield East won the 4x200 at 1:30.04. Tramaine Jarrett-Turner of Plainfield South won the shot put at 16.42m.

Providence finishes sixth at CCL Indoor Championship: Bryce Vlasak won the triple jump at a distance of 13.16m.

Lincoln-Way East finishes second in the SWSC Indoor Meet: Anthony Lusciatti of Lincoln-Way West won the 400 at 49.25. Lincoln-Way East’s Brendan Hanrahan won the 3200 at 9:28.16. Lincoln-Way Central won the 4x800 at 7:56.25. Lockport’s Jacob Soderstrom won the pole vault at 4.40m.

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