Reed-Custer boys, girls win home track meets: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Boys track and field

Reed-Custer wins home tri-meet: The Comets finished with 95 points as a team. Damien Andrade won the 400 meters with a time of 58.59 seconds. Jayden Bustos finished first in the 800 with a time of 2:20.84. Hunter Kaitschuck of Wilmington won the 60 hurdles in 8.81 seconds. Reed-Custer won all three relays. Tanner Gullquist won the pole vault at 3.12 meters, long jump at 5.86 meters and triple jump at 11.88 meters.

Girls track and field

Reed-Custer wins home tri-meet: McKenna Van Tilburg of Wilmington won the 60 meters in 8.1 seconds and the 60 hurdles in 9.37 seconds. Alyssa Wollenzien of Reed-Custer won the 200 in 28.54 and the high jump at 1.58 meters. Isabella Dixon won the 400 in 1:06.82. Sophia Burciaga won the pole vault at 3.12 meters. Kaitlyn Lantka won the triple jump at 9.48 meters.

Lincoln-Way West wins home quad: Angel Ughamadu of Lincoln-Way West won the 200 meters in 29.40 seconds. Ally Dean won the 400 in 1:07.73. Adrian Litro won the 800 in 2:35.80. Emma Novotny won the 60 hurdles in 9.95. The Warriors also won both the 4x200 and 4x800 relays.

Emily Hendrick won the shot put at 10.42 meters, Paige Slazyk won the pole vault at 3.20 meters, Tessa Hale won the high jump at 4.91 meters and Kate Giroux won the triple jump at 9.40 meters.

Badminton

Andrew 9, Lemont 6: Lemont suffered a road loss to Andrew.