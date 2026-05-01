Hennepin library to offer Reddick Mansion tour May 16

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Hennepin branch will offer a tour of the Reddick Mansion at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16.

Attendees will be able to tour the mansion. Reddick Mansion was built in 1858. The mansion served as a family home, was the site of the first Lincoln-Douglas debate, and was Ottawa’s library.

The tour costs $15 for adults, $10 for students in grades 1 through 12, and is free for children ages 5 and under. Registration is required. To register, call 815-339-2038, ext. 1

The Reddick Mansion is located at 100 W. Lafayette St. in Ottawa.