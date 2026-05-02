Walnut library offers free safety class for kids

The Walnut Public Library District will offer children in fourth through sixth grades a free “Safe At Home Class” program from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.

Participants can learn about safety habits, how to prevent unsafe situations and how to handle emergencies. The program also includes fire and internet safety, indoor and outdoor safety and when and to call 911. Registration is required. To register, call 815-326-2159.

The Walnut Public Library District is located at 101 Heaton St. in Walnut.