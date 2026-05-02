Streator library events set for May

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming programs and events for the second week in May.

Heart Scavenger Hunt: Monday, May 11, through Saturday, May 16. Attendees will be able to search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt also will be themed.

Monday, May 11, through Saturday, May 16. Attendees will be able to search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt also will be themed. Lego Club: Monday, May 11, through Saturday, May 16. Participants can create Lego builds.

Monday, May 11, through Saturday, May 16. Participants can create Lego builds. I saw it on Pintrest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 11. Attendees will be able to replicate Pinterest DIYs. The event is open to teens ages 10 and older.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 11. Attendees will be able to replicate Pinterest DIYs. The event is open to teens ages 10 and older. Library Book Club: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 11. Participants can share thoughts on and discuss books. The club is intended for adults.

10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 11. Participants can share thoughts on and discuss books. The club is intended for adults. Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Attendees will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Attendees will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older. Music Adventures: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Participants can learn about different musical instruments, dance and sing.

6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Participants can learn about different musical instruments, dance and sing. Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. Attendees will be able to play modern and classic games. The event is intended for teens ages 10 and older.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. Attendees will be able to play modern and classic games. The event is intended for teens ages 10 and older. Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. Participants can research true crime, discuss whodunits and play a murder mystery game. The meetup is open to teens and adults.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. Participants can research true crime, discuss whodunits and play a murder mystery game. The meetup is open to teens and adults. Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14. Attendees will be able to develop basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14. Attendees will be able to develop basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four. Evening Acrylic: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Participants can create acrylic paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Participants can create acrylic paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older. Sewcial Hour!: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Attendees will be able to learn about sewing basics and how to make a table runner from sewing instructors Pam and Lynn. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org/calendarofevents.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Attendees will be able to learn about sewing basics and how to make a table runner from sewing instructors Pam and Lynn. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org/calendarofevents. Ada Twist Playtime: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 15. Participants can learn how Ada Twist explores, experiments and plays. The playtime is intended for children.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 15. Participants can learn how Ada Twist explores, experiments and plays. The playtime is intended for children. Food Truck Festival: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Attendees will be able to visit the Food Truck Festival and participate in a children’s painting activity.