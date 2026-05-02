Streator library events set for May

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming programs and events for the second week in May.
- Heart Scavenger Hunt: Monday, May 11, through Saturday, May 16. Attendees will be able to search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt also will be themed.
- Lego Club: Monday, May 11, through Saturday, May 16. Participants can create Lego builds.
- I saw it on Pintrest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 11. Attendees will be able to replicate Pinterest DIYs. The event is open to teens ages 10 and older.
- Library Book Club: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 11. Participants can share thoughts on and discuss books. The club is intended for adults.
- Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Attendees will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older.
- Music Adventures: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Participants can learn about different musical instruments, dance and sing.
- Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. Attendees will be able to play modern and classic games. The event is intended for teens ages 10 and older.
- Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. Participants can research true crime, discuss whodunits and play a murder mystery game. The meetup is open to teens and adults.
- Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14. Attendees will be able to develop basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.
- Evening Acrylic: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Participants can create acrylic paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older.
- Sewcial Hour!: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Attendees will be able to learn about sewing basics and how to make a table runner from sewing instructors Pam and Lynn. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org/calendarofevents.
- Ada Twist Playtime: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 15. Participants can learn how Ada Twist explores, experiments and plays. The playtime is intended for children.
- Food Truck Festival: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Attendees will be able to visit the Food Truck Festival and participate in a children’s painting activity.