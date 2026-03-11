Shaw Local

Minooka girls’ 4x400 relay team posts near-record time: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Downers Grove South Mustang Relays: At North Central College, Minooka’s 4x400-meter relay team of Natalie Nahs, Kennedy Carroll, Paige Joachim and Zoe Moxley finished fifth out of 30 and had the second-fastest indoor time in Minooka history with 4:04.86. The 4x800 relay of Nahs, Melinda Torres, Carolina Jorge and Joachim finished eighth out of 36 with a time of 9:30.54 and the 4x200 team of Chrishawna Clark, Zoe Moxley, Lyla Cazeres and Lydia Michaelesko was 11th out of 30 with a time of 1:47.91. No team scores were kept.

