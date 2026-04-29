Judge sets jury trial to determine fitness of Sycamore man accused of murder in parents’ killings

Memorial flowers, a photo and messages of love were placed outside the home of Gary Schmidt and Holly Schmidt on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, on Oakland Drive in Sycamore. The Schmidts, shown in the photo, were found dead in their home on Tuesday, authorities said. (Kelsey Rettke)

In an unusual move and at the request of the defendant, a judge on Wednesday set a jury trial to determine the fitness of a Sycamore man accused of murder in his parents’ violent deaths.

A jury of his peers will rule whether Kevin A. Schmidt, 35, is fit to stand trial on four charges of first-degree murder after his parents, Holly S. Schmidt, 59, and Gary A. Schmidt, 60, were found beaten to death at their home in unincorporated Sycamore on Sept. 30, 2025.

Police believe the Schmidts were likely killed sometime in the evening of Sept. 29.

The Schmidts were well known and liked in the community, those who knew them said. Holly Schmidt was a longtime educator in Sycamore School District 427 and had a passion for working with animals, according to her obituary. Gary Schmidt was a master carpenter, whose “love language was acts of service,” the obituary reads.

Schmidt’s lawyer, public defender Chip Criswell, said the trial was requested by Schmidt after they discussed next steps. The defense has had Schmidt evaluated by a professional, who is expected to testify during the fitness trial.

Kevin Schmidt appeared in court virtually Wednesday, from the DeKalb County Jail.

Kevin A. Schmidt was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Holly S. Schmidt, 59, and Gary A. Schmidt, 60, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Criswell previously said Schmidt has a history of mental illness.

An order of protection filed by Holly Schmidt against her son expired weeks before her death, court records show. The filings show that Holly petitioned a judge more than once to prohibit Kevin from harming her, Gary, and other family members, including pets.

Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery set Schmidt’s fitness trial for 10 a.m. on May 18, with a final pre-trial hearing at 1:30 p.m. on May 13.

A jury trial for a fitness ruling doesn’t happen often, according to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. But it’s a right afforded to Schmidt under the law, Montgomery said Wednesday.

Prosecutor Brooks Locke said the May trial isn’t about Schmidt’s guilt or innocence, but the jury’s verdict will decide how his case proceeds.

If he’s found unfit, Schmidt likely will be remanded into the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for a period where he could receive treatment tied to his health needs. Montgomery said he could then be reevaluated at a future date for a criminal trial to proceed.

If Schmidt is found fit for trial, the case would proceed in court toward either a criminal trial or a plea.

If convicted of murder in both his parents’ killings, Schmidt faces a life sentence.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleged that Schmidt confessed to the killings, according to DeKalb County court records. Police alleged Schmidt recounted in great detail how he began plotting his parents’ deaths the night of Sept. 28, fearing they would “hold him hostage or kill him,” records state.

Schmidt remains detained without release at the DeKalb County Jail as of Wednesday.