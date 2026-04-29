Construction on Route 50 in Will County begins Friday, project expected to go through summer

Patching and resurfacing of Illinois 50 between Beecher and Wilmington roads in Peotone will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning Friday, May 1, 2026.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said patching and resurfacing of Illinois 50 between Beecher and Wilmington roads in Peotone will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning Friday.

The $1.3 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of Illinois 50, shoulder widening and constructing new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps, is expected to be completed in September.

Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction, IDOT said.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers should consider alternate routes during the length of the project.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment, IDOT said.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve 7,107 lane miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois.

Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.