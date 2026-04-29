New principal named to Oswego’s Hunt Club Elementary

Hunt Club Elementary School in Oswego will have a new principal starting July 1.

At the April 27 Oswego School District 308 board meeting, board members voted to hire Ericka Garza as the school’s next principal.

Garza began her career as an English Learner teacher, supporting students in grades 4–8 through a transitional bilingual education program. From there, she advanced to an EL Program Coordinator position.

From 2017 to 2022, Garza served as principal of Mark Twain Primary School in Kankakee, a dual-language magnet school.

She then served as principal of Meadowbrook Elementary School in Northbrook, where she elevated the school to exemplary status, according to a District 308 news release

Garza currently is principal of Rosa Parks Middle School in Dixmoor, where she has transformed school culture, improved attendance and behavior outcomes and exceeded academic growth targets, District 308 officials said.

“Throughout the interview process, Ms. Garza distinguished herself as a results-oriented leader with exceptional strengths in serving diverse communities, culture building, instructional leadership, and building the capacity of school leadership teams,” District 308 Executive Director of Schools Tammie Harmon said in the release.

“Her systems-thinking approach and rich background in community engagement make her an excellent choice to lead Hunt Club Elementary School,” Harmon said.