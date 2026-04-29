St. Francis High School inducted into Sports Faith International Hall of Fame

St. Francis High School of Wheaton has been inducted into the Sports Faith International Hall of Fame

The school was honored following a standout 2025 football season in which the Spartans captured the Illinois Class 5A State Championship. St. Francis finished the season 11-3 and won its first state championship in 18 years.

“Sports Faith International recognizes high school, college and professional athletes, coaches and teams who are living exemplary lives,” Pat McCaskey, Sports Faith International chairman and Chicago Bears corporate secretary, said in a news release.

Honorees are recognized during a dinner celebration on May 23. The event will feature McCaskey, along with special guest Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki.

“We give our student-athletes a subset of life skills that they use on the field and in the classroom,” St. Francis Athletic Director Dan Hardwick said in the release.. “But we also hope they use it in their daily lives, and after they graduate high school.”

St. Francis head football coach Bob McMillen said the induction is a “true honor.”

“This shows off the hard work of our young men and women in the student body as well as the faculty,” McMillen said in the release.

The Spartans were led by several standout players throughout the season, including senior captain Matt Anderson.

For more information about St. Francis High School, visit sfhscollegeprep.org. For more information about Sports Faith International, visit sfint.org.