Lockport wins the WJOL Tournament: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Boys basketball

Lockport 65, Lemont 46: Lockport won the fifth annual WJOL boys basketball championship. Nedas Venckus was the MVP after putting up 22 points and six rebounds. Nojus Venckus added 16 points, five rebounds and three blocks while Gavin Anderson (12 points) and Trace Schaaf (11 points, 8 rebounds) also contributed. Zane Schneider (14 points) and Luke Glotzbach (10 points) led Lemont.

Lyons 55, Lincoln-Way East 42: The Griffins suffered the loss at the Downers Grove North Invitational.

Lincoln-Way West 64, Providence Catholic 49: Drake Been led the Warriors with 14 points, Aidan Bach and Eiden Kubilius each had 12 and Ryan Hegji added 10. Lincoln-Way West earned the third place trophy in the WJOL Tournament.

Minooka 64, Plainfield Central 37: The Indians won the fifth place game of the WJOL Tournament. Brady Hairald (16 points, seven rebounds, seven steals, six assits) and Luke Page (20 points, three steals) led the effort.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 71, Joliet Central 54: The Steelemen lost in the seventh place match of the WJOL tournament.

Joliet West 47, Hinsdale South 36: The Tigers got the win in the VandeMerkt Tournament at Riverside-Brookfield.

