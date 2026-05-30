Sterling Park District gives tips for staying safe in the summer sun 

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy parks, trails, sports and outdoor activities throughout Sterling, but warmer temperatures and longer days also make sun safety and hydration more important than ever.

Whether families are spending the day at the playground, participating in recreational leagues or simply enjoying time outdoors, a few simple precautions can help everyone stay safe and comfortable throughout the summer months.

Health experts recommend applying sunscreen regularly, wearing lightweight clothing and taking breaks in shaded areas during peak afternoon heat. Staying hydrated is equally important, especially for children participating in sports or camps. Bringing refillable water bottles and encouraging frequent water breaks can help prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

Park etiquette also helps create safe and welcoming outdoor spaces for everyone. Visitors are encouraged to clean up after themselves, supervise children, follow posted rules and share recreational spaces courteously with others.

The Sterling Park District continues to serve as a community resource for healthy summer recreation, offering parks and activities designed to keep residents active throughout the season.

One of the newest offerings at the district is TYPTI, an innovative paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, pickleball and table tennis into a fast-paced and social experience. Designed to be approachable for beginners while still competitive and engaging for experienced players, TYPTI emphasizes movement, coordination and fun for players of all skill levels.

The park district will host a free Intro to TYPTI event for people 16 and older from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the pickleball courts in Building 3 at Westwood Sports Center. Equipment will be provided but space is limited, so register early.

The district is also offering group lessons for $50 for one hour or $135 for three hours. Those interested in scheduling lessons can contact Coach Chris Dudley at 815-622-6063 or cdudley@sterlingparks.org.

By combining smart sun safety habits with active outdoor recreation, families can enjoy a healthier, safer and more active summer season.

For more information on opportunities at Sterling Park District, visit www.sterlingparks.org.