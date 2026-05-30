Illinois spring turkey season breaks record with nearly 21,000 birds harvested

Illinois hunters harvested a preliminary record total of 20,821 wild turkeys during the 2026 spring turkey season.

Illinois hunters harvested a record 20,821 wild turkeys during the 2026 spring season, breaking last year’s record of 18,189 birds.

The surge reflects growing interest in turkey hunting across the state, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said.

Nearly 71,000 hunters purchased permits this year, up from about 89,600 last year, and the success rate climbed to 22% from 20.3%.

Jefferson and Jo Daviess counties led the harvest with 646 birds each, followed by Marion (530), Pike (525), and Wayne (464).

In northeastern Illinois, Will County saw the biggest year-over-year jump, jumping from 72 birds in 2025 to 107 in 2026. La Salle County also showed strong growth, rising from 111 to 148.

Youth hunters contributed to the record, harvesting 2,326 birds during dedicated youth seasons in late March and early April—up from 2,099 last year.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The regular season ran April 6 through May 7 in the south zone and April 13 through May 14 in the north zone.

Snapshot of results from northern Illinois counties