Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Lockport girls golf wins Joliet Township Invite: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Minooka defeats Morris in tennis and more

By Hart Pisani

Girls golf

Lockport wins Joliet Township Invite: The Porters finished with a score of 308 to take first place overall. Plainfield East was third with 327 and Plainfield North was fourth with 335.

Taylor Miller of Plainfield East tied for first individually with a 67. Lockport’s Angelica Kwak (70) was third.

The hosts took eighth with 358, followed by Minooka in ninth at 363. Lemont (365) was 11th and Plainfield South (395) took 16th. Lincoln-Way Central (415) took 17th, Plainfield Central (423) was 18th and Joliet Catholic (438) was 19th. Lincoln-Way West was 21st with 473.

Girls tennis

Minooka 3, Morris 2: At singles, Minooka’s Max Phillips defeated Skyler Saelens 6-4, 6-4, and Morris bounced right back as Shreya Patel swept Lacey Chada 6-0, 6-0.

At doubles, Emerson Wheeler and Lyla Conley of Morris beat Juliet and Lydia Michalesko 7-6, 7-6. Minooka’s Faith Spelde and Katie Bautista earned a 6-4, 6-4 win over Olivia Novick and Gianna Marino. Finally, Minooka won the day with Bri Espinoza and Evelyn Cawthorne defeating Adrienne Cherven and Milena Muffler 7-5, 6-4.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsHigh School SportsWill County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front Headlines
Hart Pisani

Hart Pisani

Hart Pisani is a sports reporter for the Joliet Herald-News. A New Orleans native, he's been with the JHN since March of 2024. He formerly reported on sports in Texas, Iowa, Alaska, Colorado and New Orleans. He's twice been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his work in Amarillo.