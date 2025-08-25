Lockport girls golf wins Joliet Township Invite: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Girls golf

Lockport wins Joliet Township Invite: The Porters finished with a score of 308 to take first place overall. Plainfield East was third with 327 and Plainfield North was fourth with 335.

Taylor Miller of Plainfield East tied for first individually with a 67. Lockport’s Angelica Kwak (70) was third.

The hosts took eighth with 358, followed by Minooka in ninth at 363. Lemont (365) was 11th and Plainfield South (395) took 16th. Lincoln-Way Central (415) took 17th, Plainfield Central (423) was 18th and Joliet Catholic (438) was 19th. Lincoln-Way West was 21st with 473.

Girls tennis

Minooka 3, Morris 2: At singles, Minooka’s Max Phillips defeated Skyler Saelens 6-4, 6-4, and Morris bounced right back as Shreya Patel swept Lacey Chada 6-0, 6-0.

At doubles, Emerson Wheeler and Lyla Conley of Morris beat Juliet and Lydia Michalesko 7-6, 7-6. Minooka’s Faith Spelde and Katie Bautista earned a 6-4, 6-4 win over Olivia Novick and Gianna Marino. Finally, Minooka won the day with Bri Espinoza and Evelyn Cawthorne defeating Adrienne Cherven and Milena Muffler 7-5, 6-4.