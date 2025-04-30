Zane Caves’ one-hitter leads Minooka baseball past Yorkville: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

BASEBALL
Minooka 10, Yorkville 0 (5 inn.): Zane Caves threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead the Indians. Rhett Harris had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the offense, while CJ Deckinga (home run) and Carter Lennington each had two RBIs. Isaac Goddard, Kevin Bisbee and Brady Kozlowski all had two hits.
Joliet West 6, Plainfield South 2: Ryan Lasson threw five innings, striking out four and allowing no earned runs, to notch the win for the Tigers. Zach Chignoli doubled, while Daniel Lukancic had two RBIs. Cameron Kelliher took the loss for South.
Lemont 16, TF North 0 (3 inn): An eight-run second led Lemont to the win. Jacob Parr was 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs, while Jack Drozda also had two hits. Winning pitcher Tyler Lebak allowed one hit and struck out seven.
Plainfield North 11, Oswego East 1 (5 inn.): Johnny Andretich and Gavin Persson both had two hits to lead the Tigers, while Matt McCormick threw 3⅔ hitless innings, striking out five.
Plainfield East 8, Joliet Central 5: Jeremy Stokes was 3 for 4 with a double to lead the Bengals. Keith Rice, Jr. got the win, striking out three in 5⅔ innings. Andrew Nixon doubled twice for the Steelmen, while Fynn Bernhard had two hits and three RBIs.
Providence 11, DePaul Prep 1 (5 inn.): Michael Noonan was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Celtics, while Sammy Atkinson homered. Winning pitcher Cole Clower allowed four hits and struck out five.
Oswego 12, Bolingbrook 0: Samuel Pitones and Dannie Combs each had a hit for the Raiders in the loss.
Herscher 6, Coal City 4: The Coalers rallied for three in the bottom of the seventh, but fell just short. Gavin Berger had two hits, while Lancy Cuddy had two RBIs.
Reed-Custer 5, Peotone 1: Brady Tyree went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Comets, while winning pitcher Landen Robinson struck out eight in 3⅔ innings. Ruben Velasco was 2 for 2 with the lone RBI for the Blue Devils.
Wilmington 10, Lisle 4: Kyle Farrell and Cooper Holman combined to strike out 17 for the Wildcats, Dierks Geiss went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Holman added two hits.
Dwight 5, Midland 0: Joey Starks threw a two-hitter with four strikeouts and helped himself at the plate by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Ryan Bumpous added two hits for the Trojans.
Roanoke-Benson 7, Seneca 1: Cam Shirey and losing pitcher Paxton Giertz had the lone hits for the Irish, with Shirey delivering an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Plainfield South 3, Joliet Catholic 2: Ava Forsberg hit a two-run double for the Cougars, while Sydney Onyi slugged a solo homer to back winning pitcher Regina Glover, who struck out five in a complete game. Addy Rizzatto was 3 for 4 to lead the Angels, while Molly Ryan added two hits.
Lockport 3, Andrew 1: A two-run single in the top of the sixth by the Porters’ Liliana Janeczko broke a 1-1 tie. Winning pitcher Kelcie McGraw allowed just four hits and struck out nine.
Lincoln-Way West 11, Sandburg 0 (5 inn): Abby Brueggmann thrwe a one-hitter with four strikeouts. Reese Forsythe was 3 for 3, while Madi Lukasic (double) and Reese Cusack each had two hits and Molly Finn had three RBIs.
Providence 4, St. Laurence 3: Angelina Cole was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs to power the Celtics. Winning pitcher Macie Robbins allowed five hits and struck out three.
Bolingbrook 9, Romeoville 4: Karina Choi was 3 for 4 with a home run to lead the Raiders, while winning pitcher McKenzie McGrath was 3 for 3 and struck out 10 in a complete game. Lily Roberts and Rylee Teel each doubled for Romeoville.
Coal City 5, Herscher 3: D’Arcy Ness’ two-run double in the fifth inning broke a 3-3 tie and pushed the Coalers to the win. Addison Hodgen homered, while Masyn Kuder struck out five in the complete game.
Gardner-South Wilmington 5, Grant Park 0: Maddie Simms threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts to power the Panthers. Kayla Scheuber was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Dwight 6, Midland 2: Madi Ely allowed just three hits and struck out seven in a complete game for the Trojans, while Averi Jury was 2 for 2 and Sarah Parker had two RBIs.
Peotone 3, Reed-Custer 1: Sophie Klawitter allowed three hits and struck out 15 for the Blue Devils. Adalyn Steicken suffered the loss for the Comets.
Wilmington 9, Lisle 1: Taylor Stefancic was 3 for 4 with two doubles to lead the offense for the Wildcats, while Sami Liaromatis and Keeley Welsh each had two hits. Winning pitcher Lexi Strohm allowed three hits and struck out seven.
GIRLS SOCCER
Plainfield Central 1, Yorkville 0: Ava Lambert scored unassisted with 22:15 remaining to give the Wildcats the win.
Plainfield North 4, Romeoville 0: Ilyana Barriball had a hat trick for the Tigers, while Ellie Bearden had a goal and an assist.
Bolingbrook 7, Joliet Central 1: The Raiders picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Providence 3, Rosary 0: Gabriella Savarino scored twice for the Celtics and Abby O’Brien added a goal.
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Stagg 1: The Knights picked up the SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln-Way Central 20-25-25, Lockport 25-18-15: The Porters were led by Adam Gieser (12 kills), Austin Williams (6 kills), Drew Miller (10 digs) and Ryan Dziadkowiec (20 assists).
Bolingbrook 25-25, Minooka 23-20: Trevor Wardlow led the Raiders with seven kills and four digs, while Edison Ah-Yo had six kills. Daniel Kaduthodil had 20 assists and three digs.
Lincoln-Way East 25-25, Sandburg 22-21: Matt Muehlnickel had 11 kills and seven digs to lead the Griffins, while Joey Abbdeuto had six kills and five digs. Nick Klawitter had four kills and two blocks, with Dylan Nanney leading the way with 17 assists.
Joliet Catholic 25-26, St. Viator 18-24: The Hilltoppers picked up the East Suburban Catholic Conference win.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Lockport Triangular: The Porters won with 76 points, edging Sandburg’s total of 75. Stagg finished with 30 points.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Minooka 105, Oswego 32: The Indians dominated in the Southwest Prairie Conference dual.
Plainfield South Quad: Yorkville won the event with 116.5 points, followed by Plainfield South (61), Plainfield North (56) and Plainfield East (38.5).
BOYS TENNIS
Morris 9, Kaneland 0: Singles winners for Morris were Connor Barth, Chris Ochoa, Tristan Olvera, Shane Phillips, Andrew Ochoa and Hunter Lindenborn. Doubles winners were Chris Ochoa and Phillips, Olvera and Lindenborn and Barth and Andrew Ochoa.
Plainfield Central 7, Romeoville 0: The Wildcats picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win on Senior Night.