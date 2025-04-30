Joliet Junior College trustees keep same chairman, choose two new officers in tense debate

Tension between trustees still was evident during Monday’s board meeting at Joliet Junior College, where two new officers were chosen following the results of the April 1 election.

Trustees voted at the meeting on which of them should serve as the board chairperson, vice chairperson and board secretary.

After the meeting, Trustee Jim Budzsinki retained his position as chairman of the board.

But Nancy Garcia was chosen as the new vice chairwoman, and Elaine Bottomley was selected as the board secretary.

Garcia and JJC Trustee Maureen Broderick won reelection April 1. Bottomley, who is new to the board, was another winner in the election.

During trustees’ nominations for board chairperson, Trustee Michelle Lee nominated Broderick.

The nomination was not recommended by Brian Kopman, the college’s attorney. He contended that Broderick was not in “good standing” under board policy because of the censures against her.

In Broderick’s defense, Lee cited a message from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association that said board policies in general should govern future conduct and behavior and not “punish or penalize actions that occurred before the policy is in effect.”

“Applying a policy retroactively could be seen as unfair and could violate principles of due process and fairness,” Lee said.

Budzinski said Broderick was “censured after the policy was in place.”

“Based on that, the policy still existed. She’s a trustee that is not in good standing because she’s been censured after the policy was created,” Budzinski said.

Elaine Bottomley listens during a Joliet City Council in 2023 in Joliet. Bottomley was chosen by fellow trustees on the Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees to serve as board secretary. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Kopman said the board policy in question had been reviewed and approved by the board in December, and Broderick was censured in March.

Lee said Broderick was censured for “things that happened eight months before that.”

“It was retaliatory from things that had happened,” Lee said.

On March 12, the board approved of censuring Broderick over allegations that she told college employees that she did not support the salary raise for JJC President Clyne Namuo and intimidated staff by saying she monitors department budgets.

Broderick said she was censured for fulfilling her duties as a trustee.

“Those are my duties, to talk about the budget and to talk publicly, which I have, that I did not approve of the contract for the president,” Broderick said.

Lee also took issue with JJC Trustee Alicia Morales nominating Budzinski as the chairman, and Budzinski, in turn, nominating Morales as vice chairwoman.

Alicia Morales talks during at Joliet Township Forest Park Community Center on Monday, April 21, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Lee claimed that Morales knew she was ineligible to run as a write-in candidate for Joliet Township supervisor because of her loss at a Democratic caucus.

Lee accused Morales of “false swearing, perjury and election fraud,” and she claimed there was collusion on the board.

Morales rejected Lee’s claims.

“There’s no collusion, and that’s not any reason why I did not accept it. Nothing of what you’re saying is valid or true,” Morales said.

When it came time for trustees to nominate a vice chairperson on the board, Lee nominated Garcia.

During the vote for Morales’ nomination for vice chairwoman, Morales declined the opportunity and instead recommended Garcia.

“I have given this very careful thought, and I believe it’s the right time to help elevate other leadership voices,” Morales said.