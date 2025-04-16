Joliet candidate now likely to win seat on Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees

New vote totals on Tuesday show a Joliet candidate has become the third-highest vote getter for one of three seats on the Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees.

Provisional ballots cast for the election on April 1 and all remaining mail-in ballots postmarked for that day were counted on Tuesday in Will County.

The new votes show incumbents Nancy Garcia, of Romeoville, and Maureen Broderick, of New Lenox, are still the top two winning candidates for the board election.

However, newcomer Elaine Bottomley, of Joliet, has surpassed Timothy Bradley, of Coal City, as the candidate with the third highest votes.

The results will become official after canvassing no later than April 22.

But the results thus far show Garcia, Broderick and Bottomley as the candidates who likely have won a seat on the board.

Six candidates competed for three seats across seven counties: Will, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Kankakee, Livingston and Cook.

The results in Will County on Tuesday show Garcia with 24,464 votes, Bottomley with 22,523 votes and Broderick with 22,341 votes.

The results across seven counties show Garcia with 27,784 votes, Broderick with 25,923 votes and Bottomley with 25,658 votes.