Joliet Junior College board incumbent likely to retain seat despite controversy

Joliet Junior College trustee Maureen Broderick attends the Joliet Junior College State of College Address on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Preliminary vote totals on Tuesday show a trustee who’s been the subject of intense controversy from fellow trustees since early 2024 may retain her seat on the Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees.

No vote totals were available yet on Tuesday in Kankakee County for the six candidates running for three seats on the Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees.

But the votes in Will, Kendall, Grundy, LaSalle, Livingston and Cook counties show JJC Trustee Maureen Broderick, of New Lenox, as one of the three highest vote-getters.

JJC Trustee Nancy Garcia, of Romeoville, and newcomer Timothy Bradley, of Coal City, are also likely to win seats on the board.

Garcia was the top vote-getter among all candidates, with Broderick second and Bradley third.

Other candidates, including Robert Wunderlich, who had been on the board for 44 years, trailed behind Garcia, Bottomley and Broderick.

Broderick and JJC Trustee Michelle Lee have been the subject of controversy on the board since early 2024.

Broderick and Lee were accused of harassment by JJC President Clyne Namuo in a Nov. 6, 2024 report from law firm Laner Muchin, which was not publicly released until weeks before the election.

Despite those controversies, Broderick said on Tuesday night she believed the public realized the “value of having me as a board member.”

“They realized I’m still a taxpayer advocate,” Broderick said.

She said she appreciated everyone who came out to support her.

“This is the hardest one I had to race because I never had negative criticism that came out like this,” Broderick said.

She said there was a political ad calling her “Mugshot Maureen” that focused on her arrest by the New Lenox Police Department over accusations that she was stealing political signs.

However, Broderick was never formally charged and the record of her arrest has been expunged. Broderick said she was “arrested for no reason.”

Broderick called the Laner Muchin report a “political scam” and a waste of taxpayer money.

Robert Wunderlich (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

She previously questioned the timing of the report’s release in light of her upcoming election.

“It should never have been held back like it was. It was only speculation,” Broderick said of the report.

The Laner Muchin report said Broderick and Lee violated “multiple board policies and rules” and they engaged in unprofessional communications and actions that were “demeaning, threatening, offensive” and created a “hostile atmosphere.”

The Laner Muchin report followed a lawsuit that was filed against the college by Broderick and Lee on Sept. 13, 2024.

In court filings, Broderick and Lee claimed they were “unlawfully censured” by their fellow trustees at the behest of Namuo, who allegedly “wished to silence” trustees who disagreed with his plans.

Broderick and Lee were critical of the Namuo receiving salary increase from $275,000 to $325,000, along with a $5,000 retention bonus and other benefits.

Broderick said she was concerned about “overspending” during “inflationary times.”

JJC Trustee Alicia Morales, on the other hand, was part of the majority of trustees who supported Namuo’s salary increase. Last year, Morales said Namuo’s salary is “very fair salary. It’s very justified.”

“[Namuo] has a higher level of education. Lots of experience. He has already proven his skills and abilities. OK, if other people want to make that salary, they can go back to school, get a Ph.D. and apply for a presidential job,” Morales said.

Broderick and Morales have fiercely clashed with each other since they joined the board in 2015.

During the state budget crisis in 2017, Broderick was one of the seven trustees who supported a budget that included a tuition increase in light of uncertain state funding.

Morales opposed the budget and she didn’t believe the tuition increase was fair to students.

Broderick accused Morales of engaging in micromanaging while Morales accused her of being disrespectful.

At the time Broderick and Morales joined the board, the college was dealing with a crisis in leadership.

Former JJC Police Chief Pete Comanda claimed former JJC President Debra Daniels subjected him and other staff to a hostile work environment and engaged in bullying, abusive and demeaning conduct.

But a law firm investigation cleared Daniels of those allegations. The law firm was then retained as the main legal counsel for the college.

Daniels’ supporters on the board, Tina Markley and Barb Adams, resigned in the middle of a board meeting in 2015.

Markley claimed there were trustees who were trying to humiliate her but she refused to name them.

Another law firm was retained by the college to conduct a “climate survey,” which included examining personnel issues under Daniels’ leadership.

Daniels resigned in 2016 after board trustees reviewed the results of that survey, which have never been made public.

Comanda retired in 2020 about seven months after an investigation by yet another law firm alleged he made “racially based statements” and engaged in bullying, intimidation and threats to his staff.

Comanda said allegations from the investigation were “untrue.”

Wunderlich had received backlash from students regarding the Comanda situation. In 2021, Wunderlich chose not to run for another term on the board.