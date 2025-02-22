Lockport and Providence lead local wrestlers downstate: Friday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys wrestling
IHSA Individual State Meet: At Champaign, Justin Wardlow of Lockport and Carson Weber of Joliet West will meet for the Class 3A title at 150 after they both advanced out of the semifinals. Wardlow defeated Nolan Vogel of Joliet Catholic 7-1. Weber defeated Van Rosauer of Yorkville 7-3.
Joliet Catholic’s Nico Ronchetti will wrestle for the state title at 190 after he defeated Kurt Smith of Hononegah by decision in the semifinals, while Charles Walker of Joliet Central will do the same after winning his semifinal match at 215 over Evan Jocic of Taft by decision.
In Class 2A, Justus Heeg of Providence Catholic won at 150 by technical fall over Knox Verbais of Civic Memorial and will wrestle for the state title, while Judah Heeg of Lemont won at 190 by major decision over Isaac Barrientos of IC Catholic to advance to the title match.
In Class 1A, Cooper Morris of Coal City won his semifinal match 4-1 over Devin Ehler of Oakwood to advance to the title match at 126, Teammate Brody Widlowski advanced to the title match at 138 with a 3-2 decision over Clinton VerHeecke of Unity Christian.
Also in Class 3A, Luke Hamiti of Joliet Catholic fell in the semifinals at 165 to Will Denny of Marist by technical fall.
Jason Hampton (126) and Vince Tindal (157) of Joliet Catholic, Jadon Zimmer (138) of Lincoln-Way Central, Colton Zvonar (190) of Lincoln-Way East, Nate Elstner (215) of Lincoln-Way West, will compete in quarterfinal wrestlebacks in Class 3A.
Also in Class 2A, Providence’s Christian Corcoran fell at 106 to Ray Long of Notre Dame by technical fall. Tommy Banas fell at 132 by a decision to Bradley Ruckman of Civic Memorial. Paxton Valentine (113) and Carter Skoff (144) of Morris, Jasper Harper (157) of Providence Catholic, will compete in the Class 2A wrestleback quarterfinals.
Additionally in Class 1A, Coal City’s Aidan Kenney fell in the semifinals at 144 to Kadan Inman by decision and the Coalers John Keigher also fell at 215 to Drake Champlin of Wood River. Dylan Crouch of Dwight fell in the semifinals at 150 by decision to Jackson Carroll of Illini Bluffs. Jeremy Gagnon from Seneca fell in his semifinal match at 285 to Roy Phelps of Chicago Hope. Raiden Terry (106) of Seneca, Owen Peterson (113), Landin Benson (175) and Cade Poyner (190) of Coal City will compete in the quarterfinal wrestlebacks.
Boys basketball
Sycamore 57, Morris 46: At Sycamore, Jack Wheeler closed out the regular season for Morris (10-20, 3-7) with 18 points as they fell in an Interstate Eight contest to the Spartans.
Dwight 81, St. Bede 74: At Dwight, the Trojans improved to 17-16, 5-4 in the Tri-County conference with the win over the Bruins.
Ottawa Marquette 57, Seneca 51 (OT): At Ottawa, the Irish dropped their season finale to the Crusaders to fall to 25-6 on the season and 9-1 in the TCC.
Girls basketball
Seneca 50, Manteno 34: At the Class 2A Beecher regional, The Irish captured the regional title for the first time since 2020. Seneca (25-8) will face Bishop McNamara at the Herscher sectional on Tuesday night.
Girls bowling
IHSA State: At Rockford, Joliet West is third after the first day of competition at the state bowling tournament. Junior Samantha French leads the Tigers with a total of 1,238. She is presently in ninth place and all scores will carry over into the final round on Saturday, Lockport is just behind West in fourth place. Alyvia Matiasek is in third place overall after her series of 1,293. Kaylee McNab of Minooka is in second place, 141 pins out of the top spot. Minooka is seventh in the team race.