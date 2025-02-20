Romeoville girls track wins at indoor home: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Girls track and field
Romeoville Tri-Invite: At Romeoville, the hosts came out on top with 55 points, Tinley Park took second with 50 points and Hillcrest finished in third with 14 points in an indoor meet.
In the 55-meter dash, Romeoville’s Milan Cadet took second (7.67), Natalie Pina took first in the 200 (25.77) and won the long jump (4.76m), Sophia Flowers won the 1,600 (5:50.77), Breyonce Dickson won the 55-meter hurdles (11.75), and Patience Bradley won the high jump (1.42 meters). The Spartans also won the 4x400 and the 4x800 relays.
Bolingbrook Tri-Invite: At Bolingbrook, Lemont dominated and came out on top with 131 points in an indoor meet, Bolingbrook took second with 64 points, and Richards finished in third with 47 points.
For Lemont, Savannah Beasley won the 55-meter dash (7.85) and the 200 run (29.25), Lizzy Rupsis won the 400 (1:08.10), Hannah Farley won the 800 (2:34.36), Niki Tselios won the 1,600 (5:40.97), Danielle Manning won the 55-meter hurdles (12.02), Madeline Faron won high jump (1.42 meters), and Isabelle Locascio won the long jump (4.75). Lemont also won the 4x160 and the 4x800 relays.
For Bolingbrook, Eniyah Emery won the 3,200 (13:07.42), Dai’Lynn Kellum won shot put (10.19), and Nyima Outlaw won the pole vault (1.98).
Boys basketball
Dwight 53, Gardner-South Wilmington 42: At Dwight, the Trojans battled to a nonconference victory.
Peotone 65, Herscher 41: Austin Buckley and Jacob McCree both had 10 points, but the Tigers came up short in Illinois Central Eight Conference action.