Joliet Central wins wrestling quad: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Boys basketball
Beecher 55, Peotone 54: Peotone lost on a Beecher three-pointer made with 20 seconds left in the Manteno Tournament.
Bishop McNamara 58, Reed-Custer 42: The Comets dropped a game at the Herscher Thanksgiving Tournament.
Perspectives Leadership 59, Lincoln-Way Central 53: The Knights dropped a close one in the Lincoln-Way Central/Andrew Tournament,
Schaumburg 56, Plainfield East 45: The Bengals fell on the road at the St. Charles East Tournament.
Romeoville 73, Washington 71 (OT): Romeoville won with an extra period at the Washington Invitational Tournament. Damion Porter Jr. scored 35 points, Danny Thompson had 13 and AJ Ivy added 11.
Lincoln-Way East 53, Lyons 37: The Griffins moved to 2-0 with a win over Lyons in the Lyons Thanksgiving Tournament. Brendan Sanders led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds. Evan Riiff scored 13 points
Girls basketball
Wilmington 49, Grace Christian 15: The Wildcats picked up a lopsided non-conference win.
DePaul Prep 64, Joliet Catholic 32: The Angels dropped a contest in the TC/IC Elmhurst Classic
Lockport 68, Willowbrook 43: The Porters won the Willowbrook Invitational and moved to 5-0 on the season. Lucy Hynes scored 19 points, hauled in 10 rebounds, dished out six assists and collected three steals. Alaina Peetz scored 11 points and hauled in 12 rebounds. Addison Way had 13 points.
Boys wrestling
Joliet Central wins quad: The Steelmen picked up victories over Coal City, Glenbard East and Shepard.
Lockport falls to Marmion at Marmion Invitational: The Porters lost 37-36 with seven wins to seven losses at the individual level. Jaedon Calderon and Christian Czerwinski each had pins for the Porters.
Boys bowling
Oswego East 2989, Joliet West 2870: The Tigers were led by Garrett Johnson (279 first game) and Anthony Kantor (275 third game).