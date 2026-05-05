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Condit library in Putnam offers free May programming

Putnam County Library

Putnam County Library

By Tom Collins

The Putnam County Public Library District is pleased to announce three free, educational programs taking place in May at the Condit Branch, open to the public at no cost.

· Docs & Dialogue: Family Recipe – Jewish American Style at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14

Brisket, blintzes, bagels — Jewish cooks have been adding flavor to the American melting pot since their arrival, but Jewish food is far more than delis and diners. Running time: 54 minutes. Rated G. Made possible through Kanopy.

· Docs & Dialogue: The Brooklyn Bridge at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 21

At the time of its completion, the Brooklyn Bridge was the largest bridge ever built — a technical accomplishment of unparalleled scope, marked by enormous construction challenges and equally ingenious solutions. Director Ken Burns captures both the physical majesty of this landmark achievement. Running time: 58 minutes. Rated G. Made possible through Kanopy.

· Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together – Youth at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28, In-Person & Virtual

Youth ages 8–14 are invited to join a hybrid community book club exploring the American Revolution through shared reading, conversation, and film. Program runs approximately 45–60 minutes. To attend virtually, register at: https://shorturl.at/bXyd4.

All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the Condit branch at 105 N. Center St., Putnam.

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.