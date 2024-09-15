Joliet High School District 204 issues statement on unfounded social media threats

Joliet Township High School District 204 officials are asking people to report social media threats directly to them or the police instead of reposting or circulating them online.

In a statement Sunday, district officials said reposting social media threats can cause “unnecessary alarm and detract from valuable police and school resources needed for investigations.”

District officials pointed to a recent example where a student posted the following on Snapchat: “Hey I’ve been hearing from other people that they aren’t going to school tomorrow because they are hearing a threat of a shooting so do you know anything about that.”

However, district officials said they confirmed there was no threat.

Yet the screenshot of the post was circulating on social media Sunday afternoon. District officials said they are asking students and parents to “refrain from posting or reposting matters pertaining to school safety on social media.”

District officials said using social media like that causes “hours of investigation by law enforcement and school personnel. This continues to cause a substantial disruption to our schools. Use of social media in this way from students can result in school discipline.”

On Friday, Joliet West High School was placed on a “secure and hold” protocol because of a social media threat from California that was deemed unsubstantiated by the FBI.

The threat was determined to not be directed at Joliet West.

The students who made the initial reports did not have any specific information, which led to Joliet West staff to place the school on the “secure and hold” protocol, district officials said.