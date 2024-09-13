Joliet West High School on alert after unsubstantiated firearm rumor

Joliet West High School is on a “secure and hold” protocol alert on Friday after officers searched the premises in response to “unsubstantiated rumor of someone with a firearm at the school,” a police spokesman said.

“We are entering into a secure and hold protocol, which means everyone stays inside and in their classrooms. There will be no one entering or exiting the building at this time. We have no evidence to verify this rumor and we are working with the Joliet Police Department,” the school’s statement said on Friday afternoon.

Parents are being told to not come to the school “until we receive the all-clear from law enforcement. We will provide more information when it is available,” the school posted on its website.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English told The Herald-News that officers are conducting “an extensive search of the premises” following “unsubstantiated rumor of someone with a firearm at the school.”

“No evidence has been found to substantiate this claim,” English said.

He said Joliet West remains “under their secure and hold protocol at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.