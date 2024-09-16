Joliet District 86 schools on remote learning Monday due to social media threats

Due to a threat that is circulating about students bringing weapons to several schools in Joliet this week. all Joliet District 86 schools will be closed Monday, and going to their e-learning propgram.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. All students should log onto their devices at their regular school starting time. Attendance will be taken," District 86 said in a statement released Sunday night.

Families are encouraged to go to the District 86 website at https://www.joliet86.org/e-learning/ for more details.

Students attending Joliet Central and West high schools on Monday will be searched following a social media threat claiming schools in the city will have two students “with a weapon inside each school.”

On Sunday evening, Joliet Township High School District 204 officials have become aware of a social media threat saying all schools in Joliet will have “[two] students with a weapon inside each school.”

The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident.

“Out of an abundance of caution we will search all students as they enter school tomorrow,” district officials said.

An image circulating on Facebook said “me and my group are sending [two] students with a weapon inside each school.” The post listed Central, West, the four junior high schools within Joliet Public Schools District 86, and Troy District 30-C.