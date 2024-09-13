Kendall Kozak leads Minooka volleyball to a conference win: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball
Minooka 2, Oswego East 0: At Minooka, Kendall Kozak had nine kills, nine assists and two blocks and Courtney Walter had five kills and three blocks to lead the hosts to a Southwest Prairie Conference win, 25-20, 25-23.
Lockport 2, Hinsdale Central 0: Kyla Mitchell had ten kills, Jenna Kolosta had eight kills and two blocks and Natalie Bochantin had 12 assists for the Porters during a nonconference victory, 25-20, 26-24.
Seneca 2, Dwight 0: Lainie Olson had 18 assists, Brooklyn Sheedy had seven kills and Audry McNbabb had seven kills during a Tri-County Conference win, 25-14, 25-13.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Momence 0: At Gardner, Liv Siano had eight kills, one ace, nine digs and six assists to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference victory, 25-19, 25-23.
Nina Siano had six kills, two aces, four digs and two assists, Grace Vitko had four kills and two blocks, Maddie Simms had three aces and 13 assists and Kayla Scheuber had 15 digs.
Romeoville 2, Plainfield East 0: The Spartans took an early lead and held onto it for a Southwest Prairie Conference victory, 25-21, 25-20.
Wilmington 2, Coal City 1: Sydney Larson had 37 assists but the Coalers fell in an Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27.
Emma Rodriguez had 11 kills, 11 digs and one ace and Ava Kenney had nine kills, six digs and three aces.
Yorkville 2, Bolingbrook 1: At Bolingbrook, the hosts battled but came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference play, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19.
LaSalle-Peru 2, Morris 0: At LaSalle, Morris dropped its Interstate Eight Conference opener, 25-21, 25-23. Rosemary Misener had five kills and Alyssa Jepson added 19 digs.
Boys soccer
Lincoln-Way West 2, Joliet West 1: Sam Irigoyen and Reece Eggener each scored to help the Warriors to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Cohen Cox and Ryan Saysongkham each had an assist.
Lincoln-Way East 4, Bloom 2: Owen Bohren, Mateo Espinosa, Kamden Williams and Josh Mensching all scored during a nonconference victory.
Williams, Samuel Hernandez and Dennis Apraku all tallied assists.
Coal City 5, Serena 0: Dylan Fatlan and Adrian Dames each scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Dane Noffsinger had a goal and a assist and Luke Munsterman added an assist.
Lockport 2, Geneva 1: At Lockport, the hosts came out top for a nonconference win.
Lemont 4, Shepard 1: At Shepard, Lemont dominated and came out on top for a South Suburban Conference victory.
Naperville Central 6, Minooka 1: Noah Allen had the lone goal but Minooka fell in nonconference play.
Chicago Christian 4, Peotone 1: The Blue Devils fell short in a nonconference matchup.
Boys golf
Coal City 190, Reed-Custer 228: Griffin Winke shot a 42 to help the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Jerry Carlson shot a 48, Frankie Ponio shot a 49 and Culan Lindemuth shot a 51.
Seneca Invite: The hosts finished on top with 163 points, Roanoke-Benson took second with 169 and Fieldcrest finished with 185 in a three team meet.
Keegan Murphy medaled with a 39, Ryker Terry shot a 40, Grant Siegel shot a 41 and Raiden Terry shot a 43.
Girls golf
Plainfield North 166, Joliet Township 171: At Joliet, Grace Gilbert shot a 37 to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Kiley Sanborn shot a 39. For Joliet, Grayce Featherston shot a 41 and Jersy Hauert and Sami Ankeney both shot 43s.
Coal City 216, Reed-Custer 260: Kylee Kennell shot a 42 during an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Madi Petersen shot a 55, Darcy Ness shot a 57 and Peyton Gibson shot a 62.
Girls tennis
Lincoln-Way West 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At New Lenox, the hosts swept at singles and doubles for the Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Girls swimming
Andrew 106, Lincoln-Way West 78: Kate Giroux took first in the 1 meter dive but the Warriors fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.