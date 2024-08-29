Joliet West volleyball tops Homewood-Flossmoor: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Girls volleyball
Joliet West 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: Lina Govoni had nine assists, three digs and four blocks to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory, 25-22, 25-10.
Julia Adams had eight assists, Sidney Barlog had four digs, Lexie Grevengoed had six kills and two aces, and Eden Eyassu and Mady Gant combined to have eight kills.
Boys golf
Lockport triangular meet: Host Lockport came out on top with 155 points, while Sandburg had 167 and Morris 169 in a three-team meet.
For the Porters, Alex Hareza shot a 36, Hayden Gusias shot 39, and Zachary Skrzypiec and Vygaudas Sruoga each marked 40s.
Streator 165, Seneca 168: At The Creek, Grant Siegel co-medaled and shot a 40 in Seneca’s first loss of the season.
Keegan Murphy and Cooper Thorson shot 42s, and and Ryker Terry had a 44.
Peotone 169, Reed-Custer 207: At Braidwood, Joe Hasse medaled with a 1-under-par 35 to lead the Blue Devils to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Mason Early shot 41, Gavin Costanzo carded 43, and Donavan Esquivel shot 50.
Nazareth 148, Joliet Catholic 157: At Inwood, Quinn Swienton shot a 37, Zach Zabel 39, Lucas Staab 40 and AJ Vittoroni 41, but the Hilltoppers fell in East Suburban Catholic Conference action.
Girls golf
Seneca 200, Dwight 231: Piper Stenzel led the Lady Irish with a co-medalist 46 to a Tri-County Conference win. Camryn Stecken added a 49, Brooklyn Szafranski shot 51 and Shelby Welsh tallied 54.
Girls tennis
Coal City 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Coal City, the hosts dominated for a nonconference victory.
At singles, Rebecca Hall (No. 1) won 7-6 (3), 6-3. At doubles, Camryn Planeta and Bridget Feeney (No. 1) won 6-7 (2), 6-4 , 10-3; Kyla Stark and Lanie Winke (No. 2) won 6-2 , 6-3; and Kamryn Hansen and Olivia Weatherbee (No. 3) won 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Boys soccer
Minooka 0, Bradley Bourbonnais 0: Isaac Goddard had seven saves in net to keep Minooka alive for a nonconference draw.
Boys cross country
Early Bird Invite: At Morris, the hosts took first place with 40 points, and Seneca took 11th with 292 points in a 12-team meet.
For Morris, Cuyler Swanson finished in first place (15:36.70), and Everett Swanson took second (16:08.60) in the 3-mile race.
Girls cross country
Early Bird Invite: At Morris, the hosts finished on top with 55 points, and Seneca took third with 96 in a 10-team meet.
Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor took fifth place (19:50.80), and Natalie Misener finished ninth (20:35.00). For Morris, Makensi Martin finished sixth (20:06.40), and Leah Ortiz took eighth (20:23.20).