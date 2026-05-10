Breaking: Woman found dead in Campton Hills

Campton Hills police are investigating the death of a woman in the 4N600 block of Brookside West Drive, officials announced in a news release.

About 10:45 p.m. Friday, May 8, officers responded to a report of a disturbance and found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police consider this an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the community.

A spokeswoman for the Kane County Coroner’s Office stated in a text that there will be an autopsy on Monday and the office will send a release after all her next of kin are notified.

Campton Hills detectives, with assistance from Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force and the Kane County Coroner’s Office, are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the release.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District assisted Campton Hills police at the scene.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Michael Oberth at 630-524-6261.