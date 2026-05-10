Oswego Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Oswego Police continue to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon.

The identity of the 20-year-old man who died in the crash is not being released pending an autopsy scheduled for Monday. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle involved in the crash were not injured.

About 1:42 p.m., Oswego Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Route 34 near Wolf Road for a crash involving a motorcycle with unknown injuries, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

En route to the scene, dispatchers advised the motorcyclist was unconscious and receiving CPR. Upon arrival, officers took over medical care until paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital, according to the release.

He later died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was traveling east on Route 34 when he struck an enclosed trailer being towed by a van, according to the release. The van was also traveling east and was attempting to turn right into a driveway in the 4000 block of Route 34. The driver of the van, a 31-year-old man, and his passenger were not injured.

Route 34 was closed between Wolf Road and Boulder Hill Pass for approximately four hours while officers conducted crash reconstruction and processed the scene, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation pending completion of the traffic crash reconstruction report.