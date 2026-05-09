Support the Dickinson House at a May 18 fundraiser supper

The Dickinson House in Oglesby will host a fundraiser fried chicken dinner on Monday, May 18 at CortiLeno’s Pub in Oglesby. Pictured in the back row from left are Dave "Whitey" Wieden owner and host of the dinner, Dickinson Hoyse board members, Gary Moyle, Gary, Peterlin, and Bill Arkins. Front row includes board members, Fran Morrison, Darlene Brown, Bev Sons and Darlene Piecha. (Photo provided by Bev Sons)

The Dickinson House in Oglesby will host a fundraiser fried chicken dinner on Monday, May 18, at CortiLeno’s Pub in Oglesby.

Funds raised will be directed toward improvements to the facility, which hosts many family activities, birthday parties, bridal showers, church and organizational meetings, sports teams, and businesses throughout the year.

Meals include fried chicken, fries, salad, bread, and a brownie for dessert. Service will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., dine-in or carryout.

Tickets are $15 and are available at City Hall, Peterlin Perona law offices, from any board member, or at the door.

Pictured in the back row from left are Dave “Whitey” Wieden, owner and host of the dinner, Dickinson House board members, Gary Moyle, Peterlin, and Bill Arkins. Front row includes board members, Fran Morrison, Darlene Brown, Bev Sons and Darlene Piecha.

There is much more that would like to be accomplished at the Dickinson House, which is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year. The board thanks everyone in advance for their interest and support of the Dickinson House and community.