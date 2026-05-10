Anthony’s Pub in Joliet closing for good one week after homicide outside the business

Anthony's Restaurant and Pub, 3151 Voyager Lane, Joliet, announced Saturday would be its last night in business. (Shaw Local file photo by Eric Ginnard)

Anthony’s Restaurant & Pub in Joliet announced Saturday night would be its last night in business.

“After 12 unforgettable years, tonight will be our final night serving the Joliet community. From our family to yours, thank you for every game day, celebration, late night, shared laugh, and memory made inside these walls. Anthony’s was built by the people who walked through our doors, and we will always be grateful for the incredible community that supported us over the years,” the business posted on its Facebook page.

Anthony’s, 3151 Voyager Lane on the city’s west side near Louis Joliet Mall, was the site of a fatal shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 3.

Aaron Lee Vidales Jr., 31, of Joliet has been identified as the man killed.

In the same weekend, a security guard at Anthony’s was struck in the face and bit during an altercation with two patrons, police said.

Other incidents involving police being called to the business also have occurred in recent years.