Joliet police investigating 2nd shooting at west side apartments

Entrance to the Birches apartment complex on White Birch Lane in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Officers are investigating another shooting reported in the 2300 block of White Birch Lane, police said.

Officers first responded at 11:08 p.m. Monday at the location and found four spent shell casings on the ground, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“Officers were unable to find any victims or property that had been struck by the gunfire after completing a canvass of the area,” English said.

White Birch Lane is across the intersection of Glenwood and Republic avenues and leads into The Birches apartments and townhomes.

Another shooting had been reported in the same area on May 29.

Tenzell Terry, 25, was found shot to death at the scene where officers found more than 20 spent shell casings.

Three unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot and a nearby apartment window were struck by gunfire, English said at the time.