Man killed in Joliet shooting near west side apartments

Joliet police squad vehicle. Police are investigation a fatal shooting of a man near the Birches apartments in Joliet Wednesday night. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

More than 20 spent shell casings were discovered at the scene where a 25-year-old man was gunned down in Joliet Wednesday night, according to police.

About 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at the 2300 block of White Birch Lane and discovered the 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a nearby apartment building, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English. The area is where The Birches apartments are located.

Officers rendered medical aid to the man, who was injured from multiple gunshot wounds, English said. Paramedics arrived to take him to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital, he said.

The 25-year-old man died at the hospital.

During the investigation, officers discovered more than 20 spent shell casings near the area where they found the man, English said. Three unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot and a nearby apartment window were struck by gunfire, he said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with video footage or information on shooting should contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.