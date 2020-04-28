Two men face home invasion charge in connection with fatal shootings

Joliet police have arrested two men they say were persons of interest connected with an incident Saturday where two men were killed in a shooting.

Tenzell Terry, 21, of Joliet, and Jhakiren Pickens, 20, of Lockport, were both arrested on charges of home invasion and criminal trespass to a residence, said Joliet police Lt. Christopher Botzum.

Police sought Terry, Pickens, Michael Frazier, 20, and Jeremiah Frazier, 19, in connection with the fatal shooting of Treshon Holland, 24, and Treveal Barefield, 18.

Holland and Barefield were shot inside an apartment in the 1100 block of Parkwood Drive, Botzum said. The incident occurred about 12:45 a.m., police said.

“This is still an active and on-going investigation," Botzum said. "Detectives are still working on determining the exact events that unfolded.”

Pickens is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Will County Courthouse.

The Will County Coroner's Office issued a statement on Holland's death Saturday morning. The coroner's office said Holland was an Aurora resident. Joliet police officer Olin Torkelson said in an email Monday that Holland lived in Naperville.

A third person was also wounded and hospitalized in the incident. Police have not released any information about the third person.

Holland was arrested in April 2019 following a high speed chase over the Des Plaines River, Joliet police said at the time.

A witness to the chase said he saw Joliet squad cars “going over 100 mph down Midland” Avenue.