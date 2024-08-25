Lincoln-Way East boys golf takes 1st at HF Classic: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Boys golf
Lincoln-Way East takes first at Homewood-Flossmoor Classic: The Griffins took first place Saturday with a score of 305. Lemont also took home some hardware with a third-place finish with a score of 314.
Lincoln-Way Central finished fourth with 320. Lincoln-Way West finished fifth with a score of 325 and were led by Charlie Stream with a score of 78. Lockport (sixth, 336) and Providence (eighth, 343) also competed.
Girls golf
Plainfield East wins Joliet Invitational: Plainfield East took first place at the Joliet Invitational with a score of 325. The Bengals were led by Taylor Miller, who finished second with a score of 69, while Lauren Reinertson finished sixth with 79.
The hosts, Joliet Township, finished second as a team with a score of 328, with Sophia Podmolik (79) and Nina Mayfield (80) tied for sixth and eighth, respectively.
Lockport was fifth with a score of 333, led by Angelica Kwak’s score of 81, tied for 13th.
Plainfield North took seventh with a score of 342, with Kiley Sanborn finishing tied for eighth with an 80.
Plainfield Central and Lincoln-Way East tied for 15th with a 402. Plainfield Central was led by Alexis Listermann, who finished tied for 54th with a 94, while the Griffins were led by Keira Walsh, who tied for 47th with a 93.
Plainfield South was 18th with a 422, Lincoln-Way Central was 19th at 427, Lincoln-Way West finished 21st with a 444, and Lemont finished 22nd with a team 447.