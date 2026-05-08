Oglesby Elks host 43rd annual Eighth Grade Ball for 174 students

For the 43rd year the Elks of Oglesby Lodge #2360 has once again sponsored The Eighth Grade Ball. May 1, 2026 was a night that brought together 174 graduating students from nine smaller grade schools for a dress-up evening of music, dancing, refreshments, and fellowship. Students from The Academy of St. Carlo Acutis, Oglesby Washington, Ottawa Marquette, Tonica, Lostant, Deer Park, Waltham, Dimmick, and Grand Ridge enjoyed dancing to the music offered by the DJ under their school flags hung from the ceiling of the hall. (Photo provided by Ken Ficek)

The Oglesby Elks Lodge #2360 sponsored its 43rd annual Eighth Grade Ball on May 1, bringing together 174 graduating students from nine area schools for an evening of dancing, music, refreshments and fellowship.

Students from The Academy of St. Carlo Acutis, Oglesby Washington, Ottawa Marquette, Tonica, Lostant, Deer Park, Waltham, Dimmick and Grand Ridge danced under their school flags hung from the ceiling of the hall.

The event is designed to help students build connections before entering high school. It is one of many community-focused events the Oglesby Elks sponsor throughout the year.

“We are committed to youth and civic engagement,” the lodge said in a statement.

The event is funded by the Lodge’s Children’s Care Fund, which serves youths under 21. It was organized by Kelli, Morgan and Dusty Shan, with help from Sarah and Junior Metcalf.