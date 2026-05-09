Belvidere woman injured in tree vs. car crash in DeKalb County

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A Belvidere woman suffered major injuries in a car crash in DeKalb County May 2 after her car crashed into a tree, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DeKalb and Sycamore firefighters removed the Belvidere woman, 20, from her Chevrolet, which had collided with a tree, and gave her medical aid, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

She was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb with what was described as major injuries.

The crash happened at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Glidden Road just south of South Mayfield Road, a deputy wrote in a news release. The injured woman was driving north on Glidden Road when she lost control of her Chevrolet Trailblazer, struck a ditch and collided with a tree, according to the release.

After investigating the crash, sheriff’s deputies determined that the woman was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The woman was charged with one count of driving under the influence, according to DeKalb County court records.