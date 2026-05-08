Drugs, money led to fatal shooting of Kankakee man: state’s attorney

The person accused in the Tuesday shooting in Kankakee that left one man dead and the other with a non-life-threatening injury was ordered detained by a Kankakee County Circuit judge.

Malik A. Jones, of Kankakee, appeared before Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott for a detention hearing Friday.

The Kankakee County State’s Office charged the 27-year-old Jones with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Aaron Moore, 38, of Chicago, was the man killed in Tuesday’s shooting.

State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said according to a forensic doctor who performed the autopsy, Moore was shot 23 times. Multiple shell casings were found inside the house.

Moore and another man came to Jones’ residence in the 500 block of South Fifth Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Rowe said. Moore was found mortally wounded inside the house.

The other victim, who told police he was friends with Jones, was shot once in the stomach, Rowe said. That victim told police he and Moore went to see Jones at his house.

Rowe said the victim told prosecutors Jones owed Moore money. He also had a large amount of fentanyl pills Moore had given Jones to sell. Illinois State Police said there were 1,403 pills in the bag and they tested positive for fentanyl.

Rowe said that the victim said Jones and Moore began to argue, and then Moore grabbed the bag and said, “I’m taking these until I get my money.” Jones responded, “What do you think I’m a (expletive)?” according to Rowe.

That is when Jones allegedly went to a bedroom and retrieved a gun. The victim said he was shot accidentally by Jones as he came down the hallway to calm Jones down, Rowe said. The victim said neither Moore nor him had a weapon.

The victim said Jones started chasing Moore around the house shooting at him. The victim made his way outside where police found him wounded in the roadway. After the shooting, Jones called 911 to report he was being robbed. The tape was played during the hearing. Jones told the dispatcher two men tried to rob him, according to Rowe.

Jones was on scene when police arrived. He was taken in for questioning and then arrested. The gun reportedly used in the shooting was recovered, Rowe said. Jones’ attorney, Larry Beaumont argued Jones was defending himself because “he feared for his life.”