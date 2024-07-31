Will County Clerk Staley Ferry hired as Joliet city clerk

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry takes the oath of office to serve a second term after being elected in 2022. She will leave the county to become city clerk in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The city of Joliet announced Wednesday that current Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry will become new the city clerk.

Staley Ferry is in her second term as county clerk having last been elected in 2022. She is expected to start the city job on Aug. 21.

Her switch to Joliet city clerk has been rumored for months.

In April, Staley Ferry would not comment when asked by the Herald-News whether she was seeking the city clerk job.

“I’m the county clerk right now and am committed to the office,” she said then.

In the city news release announcing Staley Ferry’s hire, she is quoted saying, “I am beyond excited about this opportunity to work for the city I was born and raised in, where my son and stepdaughters go to school, and where I see so much progress and growth.”

Staley Ferry will replace Christa Desiderio, who has been serving a dual role since being hired for the newly created deputy city manager job earlier this year.

City Manager Beth Beatty in the release said she “interviewed a number of candidates for the job, but no one could start day one with this much experience except Lauren.”

Staley Ferry will “finalize her role with the county” before starting as city clerk, Beatty said.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.