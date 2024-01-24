Joliet names City Clerk Desiderio to deputy city manager post

Christa Desiderio has been named as the deputy city manager for the city of Joliet. (Provided by the city of Joliet)

Joliet City Clerk Christa Desiderio will become the city’s deputy city manager.

City Manager Beth Beatty announced Desiderio’s appointment on Wednesday morning.

“Christa is the best choice to help me in managing our city government and serving the people of Joliet,” Beatty said in a news release. “She has strong leadership and managerial skills along with knowledge in the day-to-day operations of city government and is respected by the staff and City Council.”

Beatty, who became the city manager in December, hired Desiderio for the position as her top aide.

Desiderio has been city clerk for the past 12 years and has more than 23 years of municipal government experience, according to the news release.

City Clerk Christa Desiderio at a hearing before the Joliet City Electoral Board meeting in January 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Her experience in city government has included a variety of roles, including management of marketing and tourism efforts while serving on the city’s leadership team, the release said. Desiderio also has been involved in program and policy development, according to the release.

“I am extremely honored to be given the opportunity to serve the community in the position of deputy city manager,” Desiderio said in the release. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside our talented leadership team to improve the quality of life for our residents.”

Desiderio has bachelor of science degree from Illinois State University where she majored in economics and had minors in mathematics and business administration.

Joliet currently does not have a deputy city manager, although it has in the past. The City Council approved funding the position when approving the 2024 budget.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.