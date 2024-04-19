Will County clerk rumored to be candidate for Joliet city job

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry was sworn in for a second term of office in 2022. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry would not say Friday whether she has applied for the city clerk’s job in Joliet.

Joliet is looking for a new city clerk, and Staley-Ferry has been mentioned at City Hall as being among the candidates for the job.

“I’m the county clerk right now and am committed to the office,” Staley-Ferry said Friday. “I’m not going to comment on rumors that are out there.”

Asked whether she has applied for the city clerk’s job, Staley-Ferry would not say yes or no but repeated that she is committed to the county clerk’s office and would not comment on rumors.

“I love what I do. I love my team,” she said. “I’m not going to comment on the rumors that are out there.”

Unlike the county clerk’s office, which is elected, the city clerk job in Joliet is an appointed position hired by the city manager. Staley-Ferry is in her second term after being re-elected in 2022. She would face her next election in 2026.

Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty would not comment on whether Staley-Ferry is among candidates being considered for the city clerk job.

“I have not made a decision on that,” Beatty said about the city clerk position when asked if Staley-Ferry was being considered. Beatty said she would not comment whether Staley-Ferry has applied for the position because it is a personnel matter.

Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty at a City Council meeting with interim City Attorney Chris Regis. (Bob Okon)

Current City Clerk Christa Desiderio was named deputy city manager in January. Desiderio has been serving in both positions until a city clerk is hired.

The city clerk is one of several top level positions that Joliet is filling.

Community Development Director Eva-Marie Tropper and Economic Development Director Cesar Suarez left on March 7 in what was officially termed a resignation but came after City Council members voiced dissatisfaction over economic development in Joliet.

Their jobs have not been filled.

Deputy City Attorney Chris Regis has been serving as the interim city attorney since November, and the position previously was filled by a contracted attorney since July. The city this year created the position of communications director, which currently is being advertised.

Beatty, who first became city manager in December, said she is taking some time to fill the positions.

“I want to build my team, so we have people in place for a long time to come,” she said.