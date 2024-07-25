Joliet hospital to undergo new ownership

A new owner is set to take over Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital.

Prime Healthcare will acquire the hospital at 333 Madison St., along with numerous hospitals owned by Ascension, according to a joint news release on Thursday from the two health systems.

Prime Healthcare, which is based in California, operates 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, according to the news release. The health system has almost 45,000 employees and physicians.

Since the late 1990s, the Joliet hospital, which is known locally as St. Joe’s, has undergone four changes in corporate ownership.

Last May, the nurses union approved a new contract with hospital administrators after contract talks that went on for a year.

Staffing levels have been a major issue for the nurses union for years.