St. Joe’s hospital in Joliet celebrates 140 years of holistic care

On Jan. 13, 2022, Margaret Zelhart of Plainfield became the first person to receive a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure in Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet new hybrid catheterization lab. The lab opened Nov. 18, 2021. St. Joe's celebrated its 140th anniversary on Monday, April 15, 2022, and has plans for continued improvements. (Photo provided)