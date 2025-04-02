Guerrero will be next Joliet Township supervisor

Joliet City Councilman Cesar Guerrero appears headed for victory in the contest for Joliet Township supervisor. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Cesar Guerrero is the apparent winner in the election for Joliet Township supervisor.

The results are not official, but Guerrero had almost 64% of the vote with all precincts counted at the end of election night.

Guerrero, the Democratic candidate who almost was left off the ballot, had 2,815 votes.

Republican Darrell Boisdorf had 1,464 votes.

Incumbent Supervisor Alicia Morales’ attempt to keep the office in a write-in campaign fell far short. Only 147 write-in votes were cast.

The Democratic candidate figured to have a big edge in the contest for Joliet Township supervisor.

Much of the Joliet Township contest for supervisor may have been settled in a court battle that ensured Guerrero got on the ballot.

Joliet Township supervisor candidate Darrell Boisdorf talks with Rita Slattery before the start of a candidates forum March 19 at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Guerrero was the Democratic candidate in a township that overwhelmingly votes for Democrats.

But he almost didn’t make it on the ballot because of legitimacy questions related to late payments on fines for past violations of state campaign laws.

Had Guerrero not made it, Boisdorf would have had the supervisor spot on the ballot all to himself, providing a surprising opportunity for a Republican in Joliet Township.

No Republicans ran for township clerk, assessor, highway commissioner or collector, leaving those positions open for the Democratic candidates.

One Republican ran for one of the four openings for township trustees. But the four Democratic candidates were well ahead.

The final result will be tallied after late-arriving mail-in votes are counted.

But Democrats Quinn Adamowski, Archie Gavin, Betty Washington and Andrea Bibian were ahead, with Enrique Ruiz, the one Republican candidate, trailing.