Joliet police at the scene of an active incident in the 5500 block of Meadowbrook Street on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Joliet police officials have requested residents to shelter in place in the 5500 block of Meadowbrook Street.

Police Chief William Evans is at the scene of the incident Wednesday morning.

Officers are conducting an “active investigation” in the area, according to police.

No details were provided about the nature of the investigation.