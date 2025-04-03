Lincoln-Way West baseball wins two in Georgia trip: Wednesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Baseball
Lincoln-Way West 16, Troy (Alabama) 2: At Cartersville, Georgia, Jackson Mansker doubled twice and drove in three as the Warriors rolled during their spring trip to Georgia. Kentucky recruit Conor Essenburg doubled as part of a three-hit day for West.
Lincoln-Way West 10, Coffee (Georgia) 9 (10 inn.): At Cartersville, Georgia, Tyler Bartley’s infield single drove home the winning run as the Warriors won a pair in Georgia to stay unbeaten. Conor Essenburg, Lucas Acevedo and Michael Pettit homered for West (8-0).
Lincoln-Way East 11, Calvary Christian (Georgia) 3: At Gainesville, Georgia, Rocco Triolo drove in three runs as the Griffins picked up the win down in Georgia. Cooper Johnson struck out six in three innings for East (7-1).
Lemont 4, Berkeley Prep (Florida) 2: At Clearwater, Florida, Lemont (3-2-1) plated three runs in the top of the seventh to earn the win down in Florida. Brett Tucker’s two-run single in the seventh pushed Lemont over the top. Shea Glotzbach and Donovan Moleski combined to strike out six for Lemont.
Plainfield North 5, Gatewood (Georgia) 4: At Eatonton, GA, Gavin Persson’s RBI ground out drove in Luca Agne with the go-ahead run to lift the Tigers to the win in Georgia. Max Barriball and Jackson Schlott combined to strike out six for North (5-2).
Softball
Lemont 6, Clinton (Tennessee) 0: At Knoxville, Tennessee, Sydney Kibbon struck out five in a complete game win for Lemont during the Tennessee trip. At the plate, Kibbon tripled, knocking in two for Lemont.
Karns (Tennessee) 4, Lemont 2: At Knoxville, Tennessee, Natalie Pacyga drove in a pair of runs as Lemont fell in the second game of the day in Tennessee. Mila Mardjetko struck out five for Lemont (2-2).
Girls soccer
Providence Catholic 6, Bremen 0: At New Lenox, Maggie Wolniakowski and Lydia Arrigoni scored twice to lift the Celtics to the win. Guiliana Savarino and Abbey O’Brien added goals for PC (6-0).
Boys volleyball
Bolingbrook 2, Payton 0: At Chicago, the Raiders improved to 6-1 with a 25-14, 25-14 win over the Grizzlies in a nonconference contest.