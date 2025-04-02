Lockport incumbents look to sweep City Council races

Lockport — It was a good night for incumbent candidates in the Lockport City Council election on Tuesday. All three of the aldermen competing in contested races appear to have retained their seats.

Susan King, who was appointed as an alderwoman for Ward 1 in 2024 following the resignation of Patrick Sheehan, appears to have succeeded in her bid to win a full term. Ward 2’s Patrick McDonald and Ward 3’s Christina Bergbower are both expected to win reelection.

King appears to have defeated opponent Mark Lobes, who had previously attempted unsuccessfully to challenge her eligibility for the ballot. Two hours after the polls closed, King was leading in all of Ward 1’s precincts with 65% of the vote.

Ward 1 Alderwoman Susan King. (Photo Provided by )

McDonald faced the closest race of the three incumbents against opponent Joseph Fracaro. McDonald received 56% of the vote, against Fracaro’s 43%. McDonald has served on the City Council 2022.

Alderman Patrick McDonald, 2nd Ward, talks with a speaker at the Lockport City Council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 7th 2024 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Bergbower, who has been a member of the City Council since 2016, was also expected to win her race against newcomer Timothy Russ by garnering 58% of the vote.

Alderwoman Christina Bergbower, 3rd Ward, listens to another board member at the Lockport City Council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 7th 2024 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

None of the winning incumbents were available for comment Tuesday night.

In Ward 4, Steven Cardamone will become the only new member of the City Council. Cardamone ran unopposed after Alderwoman Renee Saban chose not to seek reelection.

“I look to bring my gifts and perspective to the council with the goal of working together and benefiting the city into the future,” Cardamone said.

“My personal goal, in every situation that I’m in is to leave it better than I find it, and this is no different. I am grateful to be in the position to represent the people of my district,” he said.

Cardamone went on to praise Streit and the city’s recent successes.

“Our mayor, Steve Streit, has accomplished some remarkable achievements during his tenure,” said Cardamone. “From revitalizing the downtown to attracting businesses, it really has been a job well done and I hope to continue the tradition of improving that place that we call home.”

In addition to the incumbent aldermen, Mayor Steven Streit also was reelected to a fourth term, defeating a challenge from Ward 3 Alderman Darren Deskin.

The races for the Lockport treasurer and city clerk were uncontested. Kathy Gentile will serve another term as clerk, while David Palya will continue in his role as treasurer.