Lincoln-Way East and Seneca Boys Track win sectionals: Herald News Sports Roundup for Wednesday

Wilmington 5, Peotone 4: At the Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional in Braidwood, Dierks Giess RBI single in the bottom of the seventh helped the top-seeded Wildcats survive and advance to the regional title game on Saturday. The Wildcats scored in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 4-4 after the Blue Devils scored four times in the top of the fifth. Geiss drove in three runs on the day in support of Reid Juster. Juster fanned 14 on the mound for the Wildcats (23-1). Ruben Velasco cranked a two-run homer to help Peotone (7-18) take the lead. Wilmington will face either Coal City or Beecher in Saturday’s regional final.
Dwight 7, Woodland Coop 2: At The Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional in Roanoke, Tracer Brown had 4 of the 14 hits the Trojans banged out as No. 2 seed Dwight (23-10) moved into the regional final on Saturday. Owen Dunlap and Ryan Bumpous had a pair of RBIs each for the Trojans who will face either Roanoke-Benson or Peoria Christian in Saturday’s regional final.
Morris 7, Streator 0: At Morris, Cody DelFavero had two hits including a double driving in three as Morris cruised to the nonconference win. Ario Franzetti, Brett Bounds and Keegan Waters had RBIs for Morris (23-3).
Lincoln-Way East 9, Sandburg 0: At Orland Park, MJ Schley and Charlie Cosich drove in two runs each as the Griffins cruised to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Ethan Godlweski went five innings allowing just three hits and striking out four for East (20-12, 10-2).
Joliet West 10-6, Plainfield East 0-0: At Joliet, the Tigers swept a doubleheader from the Bengals. In game one, Casey Tyrell fanned seven over five innings and Jimmy Anderson and Parker Schwarting had four RBIs each.
Lincoln-Way Central 6, Bolingbrook 4: At Bolingbrook, the Knights earned their 10th win in a row and did so by scoring all six runs in the first two innings. Landon Mensik and Kyle Connelly drove in two runs each for LWC (21-6, 8-1 in the SWSC). Julian Rosales had two hits and drove in two for Bolingbrook (9-17, 2-11).
Plainfield South 11, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn.): At Joliet, Matthew Rogers threw a no-hitter, facing just one over the minimum as South cruised to the win in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Blake Phommachanchom doubled twice, tripled and drove in three and Daniel McCauley had two hits and three RBIs for South (16-11, 7-7).
Gardner-South Wilmington 17, Grace Christian 1 (4 inn.): At The Class 1A Dwight Regional, Maddie Simms did a little bit of everything again for the Panthers and the result was a spot earned in the regional title game. Simms struck out six in four innings and had three hits and three RBIs as fourth-seeded GSW 15-11. Liv Siano drove in four runs and Makaila McDaniel drove in a pair for the Panthers who will face the host Trojans on Saturday.
Beecher 7, Reed-Custer 0: At The Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional, in Romeoville, the Comets season came to an end at the hands of the top-seed. Mackenzie Foote had two hits and Reese Brown doubled for RC (15-12).
Manteno 2, Peotone 0: At The Class 2A Manteno Regional, the Panthers advanced to the regional final without a hit. Sophia Klawitter didn’t allow a hit and struck out 14 for Peotone (10-16).
Lemont 15, Bremen 0 (4 inn.): At Lemont, Sydney Kibbon allowed just one hit and Lemont had eight different players drive in runs in a South Suburban Conference contest. Jessica Pontrelli drove in three runs and Raegan Duncan, Ania Liptak and Kibbon drove in two each for Lemont (20-11, 14-1).
Minooka 11, West Aurora 0 (5 inn.): At Minooka, Gracie Anderson and Madison Kelly homered and combined to drive in five as the Indians cruised to the SPC win. Jaelle Hamilton and Mayson Carr had a pair of RBIs for Minooka (27-3, 12-1).
Yorkville 6, Plainfield North 0: At Plainfield, Jessica Knight had a single to account for the Tigers had in the loss to the Foxes.
Plainfield East 4, Romeoville 2: At Romeoville, the Bengals jumped out to a big early lead and hung on to take the SPC contest. Natalie Utrata homered and Meranda Abante drove in two for East (10-14, 8-7). Alaina Moreno and Juliana Anderson had RBIs for the Spartans.
Peotone 3, Joliet Catholic 0: At The Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional in Palos Heights, the top-seeded Blue Devils won the regional championship by blanking the Angels. Peotone (15-4) will face Beecher, at the Herscher sectional on Friday evening.
Lincoln-Way East 9, Shepard 0: At The Class 3A Mother McCauley Regional in Chicago, the second-seeded Griffins cruised into the regional final with the easy win over the Astros. East (13-5-2) will face the winner of Marist and Mother McCauley on Friday.
LaSalle-Peru 1, Morris 0: At The Class 2A LaSalle-Peru Regional, the season for Morris came to an end in a shutout loss to the Cavaliers. Morris closed out the season at 13-7-1.
Providence Catholic 9, Goode STEM 0: At The Class 2A Providence Catholic Regional in New Lenox, the top-seeded Celtics cruised into the regional final with the win. Providence (14-9-1) will face Marian Catholic on Friday for the regional title.
Lincoln-Way West 7, Bloom Township 0: At The Class 3A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional in Flossmoor, Ava Peterson scored four times to lift the Warriors into Friday’s regional final. Quinn Beebe, Olvia Stewart, and Natalie Esposito added single goals for West (10-10) who will face Homewood-Flossmoor for the regional final.
Class 3A Sectional: At Moline, Minooka qualified four individuals and four relays to the state meet next weekend. Senior Dejay Smith won the 110 high hurdles and ran the qualifying time in the 300 hurdles for the Indians. The 4 x 100 relay team of Hayden Bowman, Donovan Anderson, Nate George and Smith ran the qualifying time. The 4 x 200 relay team of Max Smith, Matthew Maffeo, Bowman and Anderson ran the qualifying time. The 4 x 400 relay group of Caleb Kies, Carter Wikoff, Dejay Smith and Carter Wikoff met the qualifying standard and the 4 x 800 relay team Gavin Carlson, Jase Cook, Nico Cimino and Kies won the event. Cayden Garcia qualified in the shot put, and Nick DeLuca did so in the pole vault for Minooka.
Plainfield South qualified Gavin Borger and Joaquin DeAlba in the 800, Camyn Viger and Dylan Maloney in the 1,600, and Maloney also qualified in the 3,200. The 4 x 100 team of Anthony Vilcek, Caleb Richardson, David Obadein and Sebastian Thomas qualified on time. The 4 x 200 team of Vilcek, Richardson, Obadein and Artie Gamino also ran on time. The Cougars 4 x 800 team of Borger, DeAlba, Viger and Dylan Duturusis also qualified by running second. Joshua Cygan qualified by winning the discus with a personal best throw of 183-3-1/4 and teammate Brennan Culpepper also qualified in the event.
Class 3A Bloom Township Sectional: At Chicago Heights, Lincoln-Way East scored 121. 5 points to take the team title. The Griffins qualified 10 individuals and two relays for next weekend’s state meet. Dedrick Richardson won the long jump and qualified in the triple jump with teammate Roosevelt Walker joining him. Walker also ran on the 4 x 400 relay team that qualified along with Kayden Smith, Landon Johnson and Jacob Pinkston. Richardson ran with Isaiah Kuli, Michael Gilbert and Keagan Ruane-Martino to qualify in the 4 x 100 relay. Ryan Usher qualified in the 110 hurdles as did Ethan Eichie in the 300 hurdles for East. Sean Hanrahan and Michael O’Brien finished 1-2 in the 3,200 to qualify. Hanrahan also qualified in the 1,600. Pinkston earned a spot in the 800, Smith did so in the 400 and Kuli took a spot in the 100.
Vincent Demma qualified in the 400 for Lincoln-Way Central. Kyle Friedl did so in the 800, Braden Hoff qualified in the 1,600 for LWC. The Knights4 x 400 relay team of Demma, Friedl, Bryce Counihan, and Korey Cagnolatti. The Knights won the 4 x 800 relay with the team of Friedl, Counihan, Hoff and Braden Jensen.
Lincoln-Way West qualified Ryan Stiglic in the pole vault and as part of the 4 x 200 relay team that included Joshua Veldman, Drew Munch and Chase Markowicz.
Class 1A Seneca Sectional: At Seneca, the host Irish captured the team title with 96 points. Seneca qualified four individuals to the state meet. Alex Bogner-Kidwell won the discus, Colton Pumphrey did the same in the 110 hurdles, and Sam Churchill and Sean Sigler finished 1-2 to qualify in the pole vault.
Graham Meister qualified in the shot put and discus for Dwight as did freshman Tyler Gubbins who earned a spot in the 400 meters.
Minooka 11, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: At The Washington Sectional, in Minooka, the seventh seeded Indians advanced to the sectional quarterfinals with the rout of the Vikings. Minooka will face No. 2 seed Washington (Coop) on Monday.
Lemont 13, Riverside-Brookfield 6: At St. Rita Sectional, At Lemont, Lemont advanced to the sectional quarterfinals with the win over the Bulldogs. Lemont will face top-seeded Marist on Monday at Hinsdale Central.