Tommy Banas of Providence qualifies for Pan-Am games: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Wrestling
Banas 1st at US Open: At Las Vegas, Nev., Tommy Banas, a freshman at Providence Catholic, finished first at 57 kilograms (125.5 pounds) in the 15U division during the recently completed USA Wrestling US Open.
Banas, who finished sixth in the state at 126 pounds in Class 2A this past winter, took first place in Greco-Roman and third in Freestyle at the event. With those two finishes, Banas ended up as the top wrestler at 57 KG and will wrestle for Team USA at the Pan-Am Games on June 12-15 in El Salvador. Banas’ head coach, Donnie Reynolds, will also be a coach for Team USA at the games.
Baseball
Peotone 5, Midland 1: At Peotone, Ruben Velasco cracked a three-run home run to expand the Blue Devils’ lead as they cruised to the nonconference win. Joe Haase slapped a two-run shot in the first, and that was all that starting pitcher Jake Eaheart needed. Eaheart went all seven, striking out four for Peotone (6-16).
Manteno 5, Coal City 2: At Coal City, Luke Nolan homered for the Coalers as they fell to the Panthers in an Illinois Central Eight contest. Tanner Wallace struck out four over seven innings for Coal City (15-10).
Lincoln-Way Central 8, Minooka 3: At Minooka, the Knights broke open a close game with a four-spot in the top of the seventh to secure the win. Braden Meyer homered and drove in two to spark the offense for LWC (18-6). Isaac Goddard struck out seven in just over six innings of work for Minooka (19-9).
Providence Catholic 5, Moline 0: At New Lenox, Ethan Ganz threw five shutout innings as the Celtics captured the nonconference contest from the visiting Maroons. Nate O’Donnell had two hits, and Enzo Infelise doubled and drove in a run for Providence (22-6).
Dwight 10, Putnam County 3: At Dwight, Terry Wilkey and Ryan Bumpous both homered and drove in three as the Trojans rolled in the Tri-County Conference contest. Joey Starks went four innings, striking out four to secure the win for Dwight (18-9, 7-5).
Lincoln-Way West 8, Kankakee 0: At New Lenox, Anthony Vita dominated on the mound, as he allowed just one hit while fanning 10 as the Warriors bounced back from their first loss of the season earlier this week to take the nonconference contest. Ben Shea had two hits and drove in three for West (24-1).
Iroquois West 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 9: At Gilman, after the visiting Panthers scored three times to take the lead in the top of the seventh, West followed with two in the last of the seventh to take the nonconference game. Brock Enerson doubled twice and drove in two ,and Ayden Collom also drove in a pair for GSW (8-16).
Marist 3, Lincoln-Way East 2: At Chicago, the Redhawks scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to take the nonconference game from the Griffins. East dropped to 18-10 on the season.
Softball
Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Iroquois West 1: At Gilman, the Panthers plated three in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and earn their fifth win in a row. Maddie Simms dominated in the circle, whiffing 16 of the 26 batters she faced. At the plate, Liv Siano had two hits, and Nina Siano had two hits and two runs driven in for GSW (12-11).
Homewood-Flossmoor 20, Providence Catholic 11: At New Lenox, the teams combined for 29 hits and 31 runs. Grace Golebiowski account for four of those hits and drove in a run for PC. Abby Johnson and Mia Sanfratello drove in two runs each for the Celtics (16-7).
Peotone 8, Illinois Lutheran 0: At Peotone, Sophia Klawitter tossed a no-hitter and faced just two over the minimum for the Blue Devils. Klawitter struck out 21 of the 23 batters she faced. Klawitter and Ashley Veltman had two hits each for Peotone (8-14).
Plainfield East 16, Joliet Central 1 (4 inn.): At Plainfield, the Bengals scored 11 times in the fourth to blow open the Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Corinne Garmon homered as part of a three-hit day and drove in five to lead the offense for East (8-14, 5-7). Natalie Utrata drove in three, and Avery Welsh homered and drove in two for the Bengals.
Joliet West 8, Plainfield South 3: At Plainfield, Shelby Fraser had three hits and Ella Featherston a pair as West took the SPC contest from the Cougars. West (15-10, 6-4) scored all of its runs in the last three innings. Adrianna Pope drove in two runs for South (11-15, 6-4).
Lincoln-Way West 6, Lemont 1: At New Lenox, Reese Cusack homered twice and drove in three to lead the Warriors to the nonconference win. Reese Rourke homered and struck out four to lead West (16-7). Lauren Grames had an RBI for Lemont (16-9).
Morris 16, Rochelle 2: At Rochelle, Halie Olson doubled twice, tripled and drove in four to pace a Morris attack that banged out 16 hits. Cami Pfeifer also drove in four, and Mylie Hughes knocked in three and Karson Dransfeldt two for Morris (16-9, 4-5 in the Interstate 8). Tessa Shannon struck out 12 for Morris.
Plainfield Central 8, Romeoville 1: At Romeoville, Tricia Hogrefe doubled, tripled and drove in three as the Wildcats rolled in an SPC matchup. Emma Sommerfeld, Evalyn Prochaska, Laney Barbic, and McKenna Ignasak had two hits each in support of Jamie Crawford, who went seven for PC (14-9, 6-4).
Plainfield North 12, Oswego East 5: At Oswego, the Tigers amassed 24 hits and rolled in the SPC contest with the Wolves. Addie Conrad, Alex Sikora and Jessica Knight had four hits each for North (10-15, 3-6). Giana Winge had three RBIs for the Tigers.
Putnam County 3, Dwight 0: At Dwight, the Trojans managed three hits in the TCC loss to Putnam. Madi Ely struck out nine for Dwight (12-12, 7-7).
Minooka 4, Yorkville 3: At Minooka, Addisonn Crumly singled in Sofia Dzuiba to complete a wild three-run last of the seventh as the Indians pulled out the SPC win. Taylor Macklin and Karli McMillin also had RBI hits in the seventh for Minooka (23-2, 9-1).
Girls track and field
Class 2A Hillcrest Sectional: At Country Club Hills, Joliet Catholic sophomore Symone Holman qualified for next weeks’ state meet in two events as the Angels placed second in the team standings and qualified in three events. Holman won the long jump and the 100 meters. The 4 x 800 relay team of Mary Jane Moran, Sophia Mihelich, Jordan Reeve and Ella Heinen won their event to earn the state berth.
Kathryn Flynn qualified in the pole vault by finishing second for Providence.
Boys track and field
East Suburban Catholic Conference Meet: At Niles, Joliet Catholic finished fifth in the team race. Nathan Ciarlette won the 1,600, Dylan Travis took the triple jump, and the Hillmen won the 4x100 relay.
South Suburban Blue Conference Meet: At Lansing, Lemont finished second to Oak Forest. Gavin Abad won the 1,600, Quinton Peterson captured the 110 and 300 hurdles, Daniel Jaquez took the high jump, and Daniel Foy won the pole vault for Lemont.
SouthWest Suburban Conference Meet: At Flossmoor, Bolingbrook and Lincoln-Way East each captured three events. The Raiders’ team of Joshua Stewart, Jason Vervack, Vincent DeFarno and Hussein Almousawi won the 4x800 relay. Mikhail Bolden, Rodney Terry, Devin Cathey and Terrance Jackson won the 4x100. Jackson also captured the 400.
Dedrick Richardson won the long and triple jumps, and Ryan User won the 110 hurdles for East.
Nolan Lamoureux won the 800 for Lockport.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way West 5, Sandburg 0: At New Lenox, Ava Peterson tallied a hat trick as the Warriors rolled in the SWSC. Emily Tigchelaar and Kate Kinsella added single goals for West (9-10, 2-2).
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Hinsdale Central: At Lockport on senior night, the seniors dominated for the Porters as Lockport rolled again, 25-15, 25-22 over the Red Devils. Josh Bluhm led the way with six kills, and Evan Dziadkowiec added 18 assists for Lockport (28-3).