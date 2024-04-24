Austin Aldridge leads Seneca to baseball win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday

Baseball
Seneca 8, Roanoke-Benson 5: Austin Aldridge homered and drove in three runs during a Tri-County Conference victory.
Paxton Giertz went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Aiden Vilcek struck out six in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
Joliet Catholic 6, Sandburg 4: Zach Pomatto homered and drove in three runs to lead the Hilltoppers to a nonconference win.
Lucas Grant struck out seven in four innings of work on the mound.
Plainfield Central 6, Romeoville 2: JT Augustyniak went 3 for 3 at the plate with a homer and three RBIs during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Ricky Robinson drove in two runs and Hector Corona had an RBI.
Wilmington 6, Lisle 3: Lucas Rink went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Kyle Farrell struck out seven and allowed six hits in six innings.
Coal City 10, Herscher 5: Gabe McHugh homered and drove in four runs during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Dylan Young went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Tanner Wallace struck out four in 6 1/3 innings.
Dwight 12, Midland 4: Luke Gallet went 3 for 4 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Trojans to a Tri-County Conference win.
Evan Cox drove in two runs and Joey Starks struck out four in four innings.
Joliet West 19, Plainfield South 4 (5 inn.): James Love homered twice and drove in seven during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Christian Chignoli had three RBIs and scored three times, and Cael Karczewski went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Plainfield North 18, Oswego East 8 (6 inn.): Joey Guiliano and Jake Marocchi both homered to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Guiliano drove in four runs and Marocchi and Aiden Simmons combined to drive in six. Will Burke struck out four in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
Reed-Custer 10, Peotone 6: Cameron Smith, Landon Jankus, and Alex Bielfeldt had two hits each during an Illinois Central Eigth Conference victory.
Bielfeldt struck out 10.
Minooka 12, Yorkville 2 (5 inn.): CJ Deckinga, Carter Lennington and Isaac Goddard all homered during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Goddard and Lennington combined to drive in six runs and Deckinga had two RBIs. Brayden Zilis struck out five in five innings.
Clifton Central 8, Gardner-South Wilmington 3: Cale Halpin struck out seven and went 2 for 4 at the plate, but the Panthers came up short in River Valley Conference play.
Softball
Lincoln-Way West 9, Andrew 4: Reese Rourke went 2 for 3 at the plate with a homer and an RBI to lead the Warriors to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Madi Lukasik homered and drove in three runs and Olivia Calderone homered and drove in one. Rourke struck out eight in seven innings.
Lincoln-Way East 7, Sandburg 6: Mackenzie Bacha went 2 for 4 with an RBI during a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Lauren Bogard drove in one.
Coal City 18, Herscher 8 (6 inn.): Makenzie Henline, Abby Gagliardo and Jadyn Shaw each homered during an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
The Coalers scored 10 runs in the first inning. Henline drove in five runs and so did Shaw. Makayla Henline drove in two runs.
Seneca 17, Lowpoint-Washburn 0 (4 inn.): Camryn Stecken homered and drove in three runs to lead the Fighting Irish to a Tri-County Conference victory.
Sam Vandevelde drove in four and homered and Tessa Krull homered and drove in three. Krull struck out six in three innings.
Wilmington 18, Lisle 3 (4 inn.): Nina Egizio went 2 for 3 at the plate with five RBIs and two runs scored during an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Taylor Stefancic an Molly Southall combined to drive in six runs and Lexi Strohm struck out nine in four innings pitched.
Dwight 12, Midland 0 (5 inn.): Averi Jury homered and drove in three runs to lead the Trojans to a Tri-County Conference victory.
Avery Scheuer drove in four runs and Megan Livingston had two RBIs. Madi Ely struck out nine in five innings in the circle.
Minooka 7, Marian Catholic 3: Sofia Dziuba homered and drove in two runs for a nonconference win.
Marina Hristov struck out four in four innings.
Lincoln-Way Central 13, Stagg 0 (5 inn.): Josephine Jager went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored during a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Brooke Seppi went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Bella Dimitrijevic struck out 11 in four innings.
Clifton Central 12, Gardner-South Wilmington 6: Liv Siano went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, but the Panthers fell in River Valley Conference action.
Oswego 10, Plainfield Central 0 (6 inn.): The Wildcats fell early and couldn’t come back in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Homewood-Flossmoor 13, Bolingbrook 8: Carly Schopp homered and drove in two runs, but the Raiders fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Lockport 2: Kelcie McGraw struck out nine in seven innings, but the Porters fell in a Southwest Suburban Conference matchup.
St. Laurence 6, Providence Catholic 5: Angelina Cole went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs, but the Celtics fell in Chicago Catholic Conference play.
Reed-Custer 3, Peotone 0: Sophie Klawitter struck out 15 in seven innings of work, but the Blue Devils fell short in Illinois Central Eight Conference action.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way West 4, Stagg 0: Kiersten White scored three goals and had an assist to lead the Warriors to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Kate Kinsella scored one goal and Ava Peterson tallied three assists. Natalie Kohlhagen got the shutout in net.
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Bolingbrook 1: Evan Dziadkowiec had 37 assists and six blocks to lead the Porters to a Southwest Suburban Conference win, 26-24, 21-25, 31-29.
Josh Bluhm had 16 kills and three blocks, Kevin Rodriguez had 19 digs and Nate Nacino had 10 kills and 11 digs.
Boys track and field
Lincoln-Way East Invite: At New Lenox, the hosts took first with 95.17 points, Lincoln-Way West took second with 76.83 points and Andrew took third with 11 points in a three-team meet.
For the Griffins, Isaiah Kuli won the 100 meters (11.31 seconds), Roosevelt Walker won the 400 (52.64) and Ryan Usher won the 110 hurdles (15.65). The 4x100 relay won (45.91), the 4x200 relay won (1:38.27), and the 4x800 relay won (9:27.12). Jimeto Okafor won shot put (14.23 meters) and Tebit Okwen won triple jump (12.13).
For the Warriors, Joshua Veldman won the 200 meters (23.37), Hunter Spee won the 800 (2:06.01), Nicholas Dul won the 1,600 (4:54.71), Adrian Acosta won the 3,200 (11:43.45) and Anthony Lusciatti won the 300 hurdles (41.86). The 4x400 relay also won (3:40.56). Logan Heinen won discus (42.38), Spencer Thompson won high jump (1.80), Ryan Stiglic won pole vault (4.50) and Drew Munch won long jump (6.28).
Wilmington Invite: Herscher took first with 64 points, Manteno took second with 55.33 points, Peotone took third with 35 points and Wilmington took third with 12.67 points in a four-team meet.
Girls track and field
Wilmington Invite: Herscher won with 61 points, Manteno took second with 52 points, Peotone took third with 44 points and Wilmington took fourth with 25 points in a four-team meet.
Yorkville Invite: The hosts took first with 153.33 points, Plainfield North took second with 54.33, Plainfield South took third with 37 points and Plainfield East took fourth with 24.33.
Lincoln-Way West Invite: Lincoln-Way East took first with 90.5 points, Lincoln-Way West took second with 75 points and Andrew took third with 14.5 points.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 18, Riverside-Brookfield 5: The Warriors dominated in a a nonconference victory.